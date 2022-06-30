











Love is Blind star Giannina Gibelli, 29, and The Bachelor’s Blake Horstmann, 33, are dating after meeting on Paramount Plus’ All Star Shore. They’ve kept their romance a secret for a while, but are now Instagram official.

Since the new reality show began airing on June 29th, viewers started wondering who Blake’s new beau is. As fans will already know, they’ve both had their fair share of on-screen dating, but have now found true love with one another.

Giannina said Blake was her “worst kept secret” amid their relationship reveal. From age difference to their love story, Reality Titbit has looked into how their worlds collided to form a new pairing. Turns out Love isn’t so Blind…

Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic

Meet Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann

Giannina Milady Gibelli is a 29-year-old cast member on Love is Blind season 1. She’s now joined All Star Shore alongside Blake Horstmann, who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Known as ‘Gigi’, she is a small business owner who has had several career changes throughout her life. Having spent a year in a corporate office, she worked on social media as part of the job before quitting as she “wasn’t valued.”

She was then approached by one of her best friends to help her run a business. At the time of filming, she was managing 12 people and three different locations. Blake, however, is a musician based in Denver.

For the last four years, Blake has been a DJ performing at various music venues. He also hosts his own podcast, Behind the Rose, where he provides entertaining commentary on the newest season of The Bachelorette.

Giannina and Blake’s relationship

Giannina and Blake went Instagram-official on June 29th, the same day that Paramount Plus’ All Star Shore was released. She revealed that he was her “worst kept secret” before adding she’s “been so happy this year.”

The Bachelor star Blake commented on the post by telling her she’s “the best, babe”. He also shared his own post which stated that he is “so damn happy” with Giannina after first meeting her on the reality show.

A series of photos showed them hanging out with a cute pup, going on cute dates, and even sharing a hug in the snow. They’ve shared all seasons together, suggesting they’ve been in love for several months!

Their All Star Shore journey

Blake and Giannina first met on a reality show, in which she said she “met the love of her life” in a TikTok video. It was back in January when People revealed the pair were dating after recently meeting.

They were reported to be “taking things slow”, according to a source, after several fans noticed that each of them had similar backgrounds in their Instagram photos. The source confirmed their romance flourished while filming and said:

Blake and Giannina met filming a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like The Bachelorette, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind [and] RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The two appear to have been getting closer romantically towards the end of 2021. On New Year’s Day, a fan noticed that she shared a picture of what looks like Blake’s bed to her Instagram story.

Blake and Giannina’s dating history

Blake was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, when he became a runner-up to Kufrin’s now ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, after previous links three female co-stars.

He had been linked to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Hannah Godwin before the show, which meant he caused quite the stir during filming. However, Blake left during week 5 of the dating series.

The following year, Horstmann confirmed on Taylor Nolan’s Let’s Talk About It podcast that he’s “seeing somebody” but they’re “keeping it private.” Giannina, on the other hand, rose to fame on Netflix show Love is Blind in 2020.

During the show, she met and got engaged to Damian Powers, until it was revealed a year later – on the Love is Blind: After the Altar special that they were having problems within their relationship. In August 2021, they broke up.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

WATCH ALL STAR SHORE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS EVERY WEDNESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK