Loved-up Adele 'obsessed' with beau Rich Paul as she gushes about relationship













Hello from the other side. For the first time in Adele’s career, the singer has candidly spoken about her relationship as she reveals her future plans with beau Rich Paul.

Since Adele returned under the musical radar, the singer has been opening up more with her fans. Adele has always kept her love life private, which makes her greatest hits questionable as to what the artist’s significance of love was.

Promoting a big step in her career, she stuns as the newest Elle cover star in both the United States and the UK. Looking at the fiercest version of herself drenched in designer clothes and provocative shots, Adele is an open book.

Adele gushes about Rich Paul and plans on family

Becoming the latest cover star of Elle, the popular British singer gave a glimpse of her private life in her most honest interview ever. A section of it included her gushing about current partner sports agent Rich Paul.

She said, “I’ve never fallen in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” After being friends for a while, they made their relationship official in early 2021.

Although the two are not married or engaged, Adele has shared her desire to become a mother again. However, her mind is now fully focused on her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which has been delayed due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer revealed she was “embarrassed” for canceling her Las Vegas residency dates at the last minute due to the show not being fully ready. She referred to it as “by far the worst moment of my career”.

She told the magazine: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas.”

‘Rolling’ in a new chapter

Once the singer celebrated her 34th birthday, the Someone Like You hitmaker shared the big news of an important step she and her beau had made together.

Adele now lives in Sylvester Stallone’s previous mansion in Beverly Hills, which is said to be worth over $2 million. She now resides there with Paul and her son.

As Elle reported, after splitting from ex-husband Simon, it was revealed the singer had gone through a rough patch learning to be single and taking care of her son. However, the 34-year-old “found love in a hopeless place” and has been very happy ever since.

She claimed: “I’m not married, just in looooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be.” However, she looks to settle down in the future.

Turning into an overnight star and returning with ’30’

Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Adele was only 16 when she debuted her album titled ’19’, which brought her to fame overnight. She became number one in the UK for consecutive weeks and grew up a fandom rapidly. Fast forward, the singer ended up as one of the biggest artists in the music industry.

Her list of prestigious awards includes 15 Grammys and 12 Brit Awards, and millions of listeners around the globe.

After her marriage and divorce from Simon Konecki, who is also the father of her son Angelo, the singer was on hiatus for six years. But he was back in the spotlight with the release of her latest release ’30’, and an amazing transformation.

The singer celebrated it at London Palladium in a television special. She called her comeback ‘An Audience with Adele’.

