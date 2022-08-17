LPBW fans think Jonah Johnston 'should move back home' after his Delta 8 reaction













Fans are concerned for Little People, Big World’s Jonah Johnston after his Delta 8 drug scare a few months ago as the latest episode of the show has audiences thinking he needs to move back home.

Three months ago, Jonah had a scare when he underwent surgery on his wisdom teeth. The entire ordeal was pretty scary for everyone involved and it came out that he had an intense reaction to the anesthesia that was used, Delta 8.

Now fans think he should “move back home” as his life seems to be proving a little more stressful. Reality TitBit has the story.

Jonah Blindsides Ashley With Shocking News! | 7 Little Johnstons

Fans are concerned for Jonah

During the latest episode of LPBW, we saw Jonah as he struggled to come to terms with living on his own and fans have been straight on Twitter to share their concerns for the reality TV star.

After his Delta 8 scare fans appear to be more concerned for him. One person said:

#7LittleJohnstons I don’t think Jonah was ever mature enough to move out on his own, to begin with. Girls mature WAY earlier than boys and that’s why Liz & Anna are doing fine with it. The Delta 8 incident freaked Jonah out and now he suffers from anxiety. He needs a therapist.

Another stated, “After his scare with the Delta 8 drug I don’t think Jonah is ready to live on his own not gonna lie… he seems anxious and nervous bless him.”

What happened to Jonah with the Delta 8 drug?

Jonah had to undergo surgery on his wisdom teeth last month which all seemed to go well until we saw his parents receive a scary phone call during Tuesday night’s episode.

Jonah had called his parents to say he “didn’t know what was going on” as he felt funny – which we now know was due to a bad allergic reaction to the Delta 8. His parents were very scared as they said he was “slurring his words” and “not making sense.”

Reactions to the drug aren’t abnormal but as you can imagine, the phone call would be scary for any parent. Trent and Amber Johnston were very happy that Jonah chose to call them.

What is Delta 8?

According to webmd.com, Delta 8 is a form of cannabinoid which can be found in hemp and cannabis. Delta 8 (THC) is a naturally occurring chemical found in plants and due to its amazing properties, its usage and popularity are on the rise.

Delta 8 is different from the more common forms of THC found in marijuana which is called Delta 9. The high from Delta 8 is much milder than the other and it’s used in many medical senses and can help

calm nausea

ease pain relief

help mental health

prevent vomiting and sickness during treatments

It’s not surprising Jonah had a bad reaction as it also has side effects such as confusion, anxiety, and slow or fast heart rate.

