Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are suspected to be dating after they both posted intimate photos together from a holiday on their Instagram accounts.

Fans think that Euphoria star Lukas Gage and Kim Kardashian‘s celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton might be a couple, or at least seeing each other. Both heartthrobs posted a slideshow of holiday photos on Instagram that suggest they went on a romantic getaway.

The photos have sent the Internet into a frenzy and the public seems to be seriously backing this potential union.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton post holiday pics

On February 20, Lukas and Chris each posted, at essentially the exact same time, a slideshow of three photos, both tagging the other and The St Regis Punta Mita Resort.

Lukas’s Instagram post was captioned “la major,” meaning “the best” in Spanish. Punta Mita is a private peninsula in Mexico that is home to a Four Seasons hotel called The St.Regis Punta Mita resort. The photos that the You star posted, show the pair driving a four-wheeler and wearing a helmet and goggles.

Chris’s post included two of the same photos as well as an additional shirtless snap of himself and Lukas on the beach. The hairdresser to the stars captioned his post “Joyride.”

The rumors appear to be true

As per celeb news and gossip site JustJared, sources confirmed that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are “officially dating.”

Lukas commented “Buenos” with a heart eye emoji on Chris’s post, and Chris reciprocated, writing “stud” with a heart eye emoji on Lukas’s post.

Mary Phillips, who is Chris’s colleague and Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, made a highly suggestive comment on the hair stylist’s post, she wrote: “IG official” and added a heart emoji.

Fans are excited about the rumors

Fans have flooded the comments section of both Instagram posts. Some appear to be surprised, with one user writing, “Are y’all …?” and another saying, “Y’all HOW did this happen????” Another user commented: “This literally made me break a sweat.”

Other fans are excited by the potential couple. One fan said:” My new fathers,” another wrote: “Love this couple” and a third fan commented: “Too hot to handle.”