Lynette Romero leaves KTLA after 24 years but tweets she'll 'be right back'











KTLA brings Los Angeles residents their daily dose of news and has been doing so since 1947. It was announced on September 14th, 2022, that one of the news show’s well-known news anchors, Lynette Romero, was leaving. After almost 24 years at the network, many of Lynette’s fans took to Twitter to express their shock and sadness at her departure.

Despite leaving KTLA, it looks like Lynette has already set her sights on what she’s going to do next, so let’s take a look at her tweets and her career so far…

Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for NUVOtv

Who is KTLA’s Lynette Romero?

Lynette Romero is an Emmy Award-winning news reporter who worked as a weekend morning news anchor at KTLA for almost 24 years.

She was born in Colorado and is 55 years old but now calls LA “home”.

With 86K followers, Lynette can be found on Instagram at @lynetteromero. She’s also on Twitter with almost 50K followers under the same handle.

What happened to Lynette Romero in 2022?

On September 24th, KTLA announced that Lynette would be leaving the network.

They tweeted that she was moving on to “pursue another opportunity”.

She’s no longer listed as a member of the KTLA news team on the network’s website. Management at the network had hoped that she’d stay there for the duration of her career per KTLA’s twitter post.

Lynette tweets ‘stay tuned’

Taking to Twitter after the announcement of her departure as morning reporter, Lynette thanked her fans and wrote:

“I will always be grateful for the love and affection LA viewers have given me. Stay tuned my friends I’ll be right back”.

One of Lynette’s many fans tweeted: “The City of Angels will miss Ms. Lynette Romero and her pleasant personality on KTLA TV news. I wish her the very best & much happiness in her next adventure.”

Lynette’s Instagram bio reads that it’s been “you and me” on TV for over 20 years and adds: “We’re still going strong!”.

She has recently taken to the ‘gram to share posts remembering her late mother as well as photos of her daughter and some videos about intermittent fasting.

