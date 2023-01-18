Another day, another iconic post on the Kim and North TikTok page, and this time it’s mum Kim Kardashian breaking the internet taking part in the M to the B challenge, transforming herself with makeup into a ‘UK chav.’

The challenge, which went viral in the UK back in 2020 shows users recreate UK ‘chav’ makeup which consists of caking on the foundation, concealer (on the lips), and anything else you can find in your make-up bag.

Of course, Kim slayed. Could this be a new fashion trend? Anything’s possible with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s M to the B challenge

The video, posted on Kim and North’s joint TikTok page, has 13.5 million views and counting.

The 42-year-old starts off putting her hair in the iconic ‘UK chav’ bun before proceeding to paint on her slug eyebrows and cake on the foundation, concealer, contour, and blush using sister Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics blush.

Of course, she finished off the look by applying fake eyelashes that were clinging on for dear life. She then ended the video by scowling into the camera chewing on her chewing gum.

If the fact Kim was taking part in the trend wasn’t surprising enough, she even know the words to the ‘UK anthem’ lip-syncing along. It seems like she may be able to apply for her British citizenship now!

Transformations have become a trend on Kim and North’s page. Just a few weeks back, North transformed into her dad Kanye while lip-syncing to Bound 2 with her mom.

At the time of writing, the account has 12.7 million followers, but if they keep posting iconic videos like this, we’re sure it’s set to rise even more.

M to the B song explained

The M to the B trend took over UK TikTok in 2020 when users would do exactly what Kim showcased in her viral video.

The song was released in the UK in 2016 and became viral on TikTok 4 years later.

At the time of the song blowing up on TikTok, Creator Millie told the BBC that the original was made as “a laugh” – and she hopes its viral success will help her launch a music career.

Originally, the song was a diss track aimed at another grime artist known as Soph Aspin. The pair regularly “sent for” each other on a Blackpool Grime Media YouTube page, named BGMedia.

Blackpool grime artist Millie B has taken to her social media to react to the ‘iconic’ video. Millie duetted Kim’s video, recreating the ‘chav’ make-up, and captioned it ‘crazy’ on Instagram.

Fans have mixed reactions

Kim left some fans in hysterics and they couldn’t believe their eyes when they opened TikTok this morning to see Kim Kardashian had taken part in the iconic UK trend.

One user penned: “Kim Kardashian dressing up as a chav to Millie B really is the wildest culture clash I didn’t expect to see.”

However, some weren’t as impressed.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK