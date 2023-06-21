Machine Gun Kelly may be known for his pop-punk music but he’s also a doting father to his daughter. They have so much trust that the teen just gave him an inking.

Machine Gun Kelly has over 70 tattoos so adding another to the collection is no biggie for the singer, especially when it’s courtesy of his daughter, Casie.

The father-daughter duo stepped out last weekend for MGK’s gig at Hellfest Music Festival but it was their backstage antics that has caught attention.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter adds to his tattoo collection

The Bloody Valentine singer posted a compilation of Instagram photos from their recent European vacation. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, gave Casie the VIP experience as she gained backstage access at the musical festival.

The star of the show was the image of Casie giving him a tattoo on his forearm, and fans can’t believe how much she’s grown.

“How is Casie that big tho for real?” a shocked fan asked.

Most commenters are loving their close bond, which MGK has maintained while juggling his recent years of success in the pop-punk genre.

“I like the old MGK, but I love the relationship he has with his kid. Definitely a good father!” one user praised.

A second person added: “I am not surprised at the love he feels for Casie….when I met him and worked with him…he was the sweetest, sincere, most down-to-earth person.”

Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed that the Emo Girl singer edited his caption from “she said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest” to “my daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest,” after out-of-the-loop fans awkwardly mistook Casie as his new partner.

MGK and fiancee Megan Fox were reportedly on a break in March but were soon rekindling their romance on a Hawaiian getaway.

Who is the mother of Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter?

MGK and his ex, Emma Cannon, welcomed Casie Colson Baker in 2009 when he was about 19 years old.

Born on July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio, the teen was named after the singer.

Fans have watched Casie grow up as she has made several red-carpet appearances with her father, including the American Music Awards 2021. She made her red-carpet debut at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2017.

Baker reportedly met Cannon as a teen in Ohio before he rose to stardom. MGK has dated a string of celebrities with a prominent following, including Amber Rose, but Emma has no social media presence.

The exes have a seemingly healthy co-parenting relationship as the rapper once praised Emma as “the best mother I’ve seen firsthand” in a Mother’s Day tribute.