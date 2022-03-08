











Machine Gun Kelly’s public romance with actor Megan Fox has dominated social media. However, when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, fans started asking questions about his ex-wife.

The couple got engaged back in January two years after they met on set of Randall Emmett’s film Midnight in the Switchgrass. So when MGK was faced with Ellen’s ‘Burning Questions’ segment, he revealed all about their romance.

He actually referred to Megan as his ‘wife’, despite no confirmation of a wedding – yet. The singer slipped up when he detailed an “embarrassing incident” with a massage therapist, and the reference to Megan saw him repeating ‘no.’

So, who was MGK with previously? His ex has literally nothing in common with actor Megan Fox…

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Who is MGK’s ex?

Emma Cannon is Machine Gun Kelly’s ex, who he shares daughter Casie with. The former couple dated before his music fame, well before his debut album Lace Up dropped to the public.

They met as teenagers, while MGK was living in Cleveland, Ohio, with his father. According to Sports Keeda, the pair are said to have met at a Blink-182 concert. Emma now tends to stay away from the public eye, though.

He once released a song in 2020 called My Ex’s Best Friend featuring blackbear. However, a Reddit source claims he is “probably talking about Sommer Ray in this song and how she is the best friend of Chante Jeffries.”

Their young daughter was born in July 2008, when the musician was 18 years old. As per The Sun, Kelly posted an IG post back in 2013 praising Cannon. The rapper wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

Emma Cannon and MGK

In 2013, the rapper released Her Song, which fans think is written about his teenage love. So although Emma stays away from the limelight, we got an inkling into their relationship.

The lyrics state: “I’m just out here chasing my dreams girl / But it’s crazy cause that dream cost me my dream girl / Promise you I wouldn’t change before I left / Now I think leaving is the one thing I regret.”

It’s clear that Emma Cannon and Megan Fox are worlds apart, mainly because the latter is a globally-known actress, while MGK’s ex prefers to stay away from the cameras.

In Touch Weekly reports that, according to a source, they have a “fluid and easy” relationship when co-parenting daughter Casie. A source exclusively told the pubkication that there aren’t any hard feelings between them.

Their first and foremost priority is Casie’s happiness and well-being. That’s what counts.”

Mgk relationship with his daughter makes my heart so happy. He has two women who support and love him endlessly. He deserves it — Nyxx 💜🐰 (@emoxbxnny) February 28, 2022

MGK and Megan Fox: Relationship timeline

MGK and Megan Fox began dating in 2020. The couple announced that they were engaged on the January 12th 2022 via Instagram, a day after the musician had popped the question.

It came almost two years after they first met on a film set, namely Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass. And it wasn’t long before they began spending time together in Los Angeles post-filming.

Just two months later, in May 2020, they were spotted getting takeout food together in California amid speculation that Megan was isolating away from her ex-husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green.

Her ex also released a podcast confirming that he and Fox had been separated since the end of 2019. Then, MGK and Megan weren’t shy to share their romance, with her appearing in his Bloody Valentine video.

