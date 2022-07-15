











Southern Charm fans can’t help but notice how perfect Maddison LeCroy’s smile is and it’s all thanks to her new veneers. The salon owner left Charleston for the Golden State in late November last year and while in Orange County, Madison visited the dentist to give her smile a full transformation.

Maddison’s smile transformation

On December 5 2021, Hales Parker Dentistry posted an Instagram Reel which featured Madison’s makeover, showing the process from start to finish. It said:

We transformed [Madison LeCroy’s] smile with 20 veneers and they look beautiful! Stay tuned to see more of Madison’s journey with [Dr. Tyler Hales] and [Hales Parker Dentistry]! Thank you Madison for being an absolute pleasure to work with!!

At the beginning of the video below, Madison showed off her teeth before the transformation. Once the procedure was over, Madison was able to take a peek at her veneers. She looked into a mirror and flashed her new smile before excitedly hugging the dentist. Click here to see the video on Instagram.

Madison has also had breast augmentation surgery

Madison has always been honest about her surgeries and her veneers aren’t the only work that she has had done.

Her breast augmentation surgery was performed at O’Neill Plastic Surgery in Charleston. On October 24, Madison chimed in on Instagram to express her appreciation, saying:

If life gives you lemons, Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons. Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again.

Since surgery, Madison has gone on to post photos showing off her latest transformation. The surgery was a success, and she is over the moon about her new look!

Fans think she looks great

Fans of Southern Charm were quick to shout Madison’s praises after she received her surgeries, with one fan on Twitter saying:

Madison’s new boobs look unreal. Shout out to her surgeon!!

Another said:

Madison’s teeth must be veneers? they are toooooooo perfect!

