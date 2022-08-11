











Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced she and “husband” Jackson Lonie have split after ten months together.

The former couple made a joint statement on their Instagram pages this week sharing news of the split. Since the announcement there has been speculation online as to why the pair decided to part ways.

Olivia has responded to rumors surrounding the split, check it out.

Olivia and Jackson call it quits

Announcing the split, the pair posted a picture taken of them at their TV beach wedding. A statement read:

After a wonderful ten months together we have decided to go our separate ways. There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and there will continue to be as we transition into a friendship. We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship. [It’s] simply a case of ‘almost perfect’. We hope you all can please show compassion as we navigate this privately. Love, Liv & Jack xx.

Cheating rumors swirl

On June 1, 2022 the Daily Mail reported it had been shown video footage allegedly showing Jackson cheating on Olivia by kissing another woman. Olivia thanked fans for their support and said she was “so heartbroken and embarrassed [but] ok.”

Jackson said negative comments following his appearance on the show had led him down a “self-destructive path” and he was trying to find better coping mechanisms. He explained:

All the negativity we’ve been getting from the show, the way I’ve kind of been dealing with it is to get blackout drunk, which don’t get me wrong isn’t an excuse and that’s not acceptable.

Olivia hits back at rumors

Olivia decided to address the speculation on Instagram Stories, saying fans shouldn’t believe everything they read.

You guys, I just want to quickly add because it’s gotten under my skin and I’m not going to lie, it’s made me angry today. On a day when I should be sad, not angry. But any gossip or speculation or BS you read online is just that: gossip and speculation. Unless it comes from Jackson and I directly, do not believe anything, even if it’s a dirty, gross, disgusting gossip site saying, ‘We’ve got a source that knows Olivia and Jackson directly.’ Don’t believe it.

Olivia went on to thank fans who sent messages of love and support.