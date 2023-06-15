Mama June Family Crisis is in full swing in 2023. After many years of ups and downs, the Shannon family appears on their WeTV show which was previously called Mama June From Hot To Not and Mama June Road To Redemption.

After finding fame on TLC‘s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the Shannon family members are used to being in the spotlight but they’re still yet to hash out all their relationship issues. During Mama June Family Crisis, June Shannon can be seen begging her kids to “meet her halfway,” in the midst of their tumultuous relationship.

Credit: WeTV YouTube channel

Mama June Family Crisis 2023 episodes

From Friday, May 5, new episodes of Mama June Family Crisis began airing on WeTV.

Mama June, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ Thompson, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, are all cast members on the show.

Family Crisis follows the family as the girls navigate their relationship with Mama June. Lauryn is a mom of four and juggles her household with husband Josh Efird, and Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June has a new boyfriend during season 6 called Justin Stroud. He’s keen for his mom and family to meet June’s daughters. However, there’s tension between June and many of her family members during the WeTV show.

June faces ‘last chance’ with her kids

Mama June is experiencing the rough with the smooth during her WeTV show in 2023.

A clip of an upcoming episode of the show sees Mama June sitting down for food with her sister. She also says that she’s deciding on a wedding cake despite not having a location or date set yet.

However, the family drama still continues between June and her daughters. In the show’s preview, Pumpkin can be seen shouting: “Your actions don’t show you want to fix it,” after her mom crashed the girls’ Atlanta meet and greet.

Justin is also seen telling Mama June: “At the end of the day, you are her mother. But you have to own your s***.”

Pumpkin says: “I’ve given her chance after chance after chance,” as June cries across the table.

Mama June is told: “When you talk about this being your last chance, you’re not wrong.”

Honey Boo Boo is teary-eyed

A short preview clip of Mama June Family Crisis also shows Honey Boo Boo getting teary-eyed as her mother asks for empathy.

Mama June says to her daughters: “I’m not ever asking you to forget anything that has happened in the past, I’m not even asking you to forgive anything… all I’m asking is halfway… or it’s going to stay like this for 20 years…”

Pumpkin looks across at her mom as she says her piece but fans will have to wait to see the outcome of the family’s heart-to-hearts during Friday’s episode.

WATCH MAMA JUNE FAMILY CRISIS ON WETV FRIDAYS AT 9/8C