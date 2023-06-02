Mama June is making her fans’ days in 2023 as she spends quality time with her family. The WeTV star currently stars in Mama June: Family Crisis which features her daughters Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and Jessica. Taking to Instagram, Mama June’s nail tech described her as having a “beautiful heart.”

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo cast member has experienced many ups and downs in her life. She and her family have been through many tough times which were shown on their TV series. However, it appears that Mama June Shannon and her partner, Justin Stroud, are spending time with her girls and enjoying life nowadays.

Credit: Wetv YouTube channel

Mama June visits Alabama with Honey Boo Boo

Taking to Instagram at the end of May, Mama June shared that she and the “whole family” were visiting Alabama.

She showed her followers around a Bucees store as she shopped with Justin and her daughter, Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo.

Many fans took to the comments section of the star’s post to write that Mama June was “looking so much better,” while spending time with her family.

The Shannon family is back on WeTV

It seems that there is a lot going on for the Shannon family in 2023. Mama June’s oldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.

The reality star said that she was set to move back to Georgia in order to help her daughter during her cancer battle.

Anna is posting updates on her social media pages about her battle and wrote on May 10 that things were “looking good” and that “chemo is working.”

Fans can keep up to date with the Shannon family on their WeTV series, Mama June: Family Crisis, which is centered around the star and three of her daughters, Pumpkin, Jessica, and Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June has a ‘beautiful heart’

Judging by Mama June’s recent posts, the mom of four appears to be in a good place in life.

She shared her nail tech’s post on her Instagram Story on June 1. The post read that Mama June has a “beautiful heart,” and that she’s “even funnier in person.”

The nail tech reflected on the time that she did Mama June’s manicure and said: “Man that day was so perfect.”

She added that she “loved meeting” the WeTV star.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).