Mama June filled her followers in on all the things they’re missing out on during a tour of a store called Bucees in 2023. The former TLC star hung out with her daughter, Honey Boo Boo, and her partner, Justin Stroud in the video. Taking to the ‘gram on May 31, Mama June appeared to be in great spirits as she shopped with her family.

The WeTV stars currently appear in Mama June: Family Crisis but the mom of four was giving her Instagram followers even more content as she promoted some of her brand deals, including the Dollar Jerky Club. Fans were pleased to see her “looking so much better,” as well as spending time with her daughter.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Mama June spends time with family

WeTV star Mama June Shannon and her children have been through many ups and downs together.

In 2023, the mom of four daughters appears to be spending more quality time with her family as she takes to Instagram to share that they’re on a trip to Alabama.

On May 31, Mama June shared a video with her Instagram followers of her, Honey Boo Boo, and Justin shopping in Bucees.

She was also present at Alana Thompson’s recent graduation alongside another of her daughters, Pumpkin.

Honey Boo Boo shops with her mom

Sharing part of her family’s Alabama trip with her Instagram followers, Mama June explained that they wanted to head to a store called Bucees.

Mama June said: “The whole family is up in here,” including Pumpkin, Alana, and her partner, Justin.

Walking into the store, Mama June said that they have “everything you need,” and that there’s a “bustling atmosphere,” in there.

She panned the camera to Honey Boo Boo who she said also loves the store.

Fans are pleased to see June and Honey Boo Boo together

It’s no secret that Mama June and her family have faced some fall-outs over the years. But, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alums are clearly doing better than ever as Mama June heads out shopping with her daughter.

The reality star is also set to move back to Georgia to help her eldest daughter, Chickadee, as she battles cancer.

A fan from Indiana wrote: “You look so much better whatever your doing keep going! You got great daughters they love you so much…”

Another said: “Love your hair, you’re looking and sounding so healthy, keep up the hard work!”

More added that they are “proud” of Mama June and that the reality stars are their “favorite family.”