Mama June Shannon, mother to Honey Boo Boo AKA Alana Thompson and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’, has told fans she isn’t giving up on her kids or her husband Justin’s children. It comes weeks after Alana and Lauryn spilled all the tea on a podcast where they spoke about their turbulent relationship.

Mama June’s struggling relationship with her daughters has been brought up via their reality shows on TLC.

The family first came into the public eye through Toddlers and Tiaras. Little Honey Boo Boo stole the heart of fans as she competed in beauty pageants. As her fame grew, the family were given more time on air in their own series, called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The matriarch then had her own show, Mama June: Road to Redemption. It followed the family as June attempted to repair the relationship with her daughters. It also showed her trying to turn her life around after being convicted of drug possession.

Mama June is ‘not giving up on her kids’

To mark the New Year, June took to Instagram to wish all her 738k followers a happy January 1, 2023.

In a lengthy caption to a personal video, the TLC star appeared to address the stressed relationship with her daughters.

She wrote: “[I am] working [on] mending them relationships and them relationship are going good so far, even when [you] know some people I feel may feel different, but I’m fighting like hell, not giving up on my self, all of our kids, including Justin’s, my grandkids and my husband [and] all our well-beings.”

The star went on to add she had “grown so much” in 2022, “personally, mentally and emotionally”. June also claimed she wasn’t “letting the negativity get me down this year. 2023 is my year to show the world I’m back.”

Further on in the post, she explained she’s “cutting toxic things out of my life forever”. She plans on making herself a “better person for the people in life that matter the most”.

Honey Boo Boo and Lauryn’s bombshell podcast

It comes just weeks after two of her daughters went on the Dumb Blonde podcast at the end of November.

Alana told the host she has “trust issues” over her childhood and is open to the idea of attending therapy.

Fans heard how, before the family found fame on Toddlers and Tiaras, they were living in a trailer park home which was ‘infested with roaches’. Alana and Lauryn told Bunnie DeFord they had to juggle the hardships of growing up while needing to pay for expensive items, so Alana could star in beauty pageants.

The sisters also spoke about their mother’s drug use, after June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges in 2019.

Older sibling Lauryn was then given legal guardianship of Alana, and she has stayed with her ever since. Alana is set to turn 18 this year and is about to graduate High School as she is in her senior year. The former TLC star has dreams of becoming a nurse.

Despite their accusations on the podcast, Mama June herself has not responded publicly to her daughters’ comments.

