









Mama June, famous mom of Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo, has showed fans her glamorous side after getting her hair and makeup done.

The reality star, who had her own show titled Road to Redemption, was hailed as ‘gorgeous’ by fans after she shared the results.

The TLC star, who detailed her weight loss transformation with fans after undergoing surgery, was praised for her selfie. Previously, Mama June underwent gastric sleeve surgery, costing $31,000, before $20,000 lipoma removal on her neck.

People reports the reality star has forked out around $75,000 so far on surgeries, including breast augmentation.

She isn’t shy from sharing her looks with fans.

Mama June’s new look

View Instagram Post

Mama June Shannon, who first hit screens with pageant daughter Alana Thompson in Toddlers and Tiaras, has had a loyal following since the early TLC days.

The TV personality took to share the results of a makeover on Instagram over the weekend. The 43-year-old was down in El Paso, Texas, and thanked her makeup and hair stylists for their hard work.

Rocking her blonde hair with gorgeous hot pink highlights, June flashed a grin for the camera.

Her glam makeup let her eyes pop with a smokey eye look, which she paired with a red lip. The mom-of-four also shared a sneak peek on how it looked on day two and even when her big days were over by displaying a cute side ponytail.

Earlier in the week, before heading off to Texas, the star asked followers for advice on which makeup and hair artists she should hire for the weekend. Mama June then thanked supporters’ answers in her quest to find someone when she landed.

Fans love glam reality star

Screenshot from You Can NOT Move in Here Mama! 😮Mama June: Road to Redemption | WeTV YouTube

Followers rushed to the comment section to shower the star with praise – after the post received more than 25,000 likes.

Cousin Jo (AKA Doe Doe Shannon) penned: “You look so beautiful, love the sparkle”.

Adam Barta said: “This is the look you need to bring to The Dish reunion”. The Dish is a short comedy feature where Mama June travelled to the Treasure Coast to help the wannabe TV star.

One follower said: “The most glam version of you ever put out!”

A second wrote: “You are so pretty on first pic, best shot picture, love the color of your hair”.

Then a third added: “Wow! Just absolutely beautiful!”, and a fourth echoed: “You look stunning, June!”

It comes after her daughter Honey Boo Boo, now 17, spoke about considering weight loss surgery. Alana, who is now a senior in high school, said she saw it as a quick way to shed pounds, but currently hasn’t confirmed she’s gone under the knife.

After the news in the summer, Mama June told TMZ she would support Alana, but hoped she’d wait until she was 18.

