Mama June’s wedding to Justin ‘Smallz’ Stroud was half the price for a similar stateside wedding bash, the reality star revealed in a new interview.

The 43-year-old reality star and her partner Justin got married surrounded by their family and friends after tying the knot at a Georgia courthouse last year.

Mama June has gushed over her “extravagant” wedding which cost them half the price for a typical stateside wedding.

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Mama June shares wedding details from lavish beachfront spot

Mama June’s wedding was only $13k, which is half the price for a similar stateside wedding, she revealed to PageSix in a recent interview.

The reality star and her husband wed at an oceanfront ceremony in SpringHill Suites in Panama City, about six hours from Mama June’s home.

“And I’ll tell you like this, we paid $13,000. No lie,” Mama June told the outlet. The reality personality currently stars in the WE tv series Mama June: Family Crisis and unveiled details about the wedding while promoting the series.

She explained that the $13k wedding budget included everything from her wedding gown and bridesmaid dresses to the actual venue and hotel rooms for guests.

Mama June continued: “We had only 38 people at our wedding and it was his family and my family only and we had an amazing wedding designer and she put together an extravagant wedding that looked like I paid $50,000.”

They got married in February

The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia before they held the lavish celebration with their family and friends in Panama City in February this year.

For her special day, Mama June opted for a stunning A-line gown from David’s Bridal with a V-shaped neckline and floral details.

The reality star walked down the aisle with her four kids, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Jessica Shannon, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

The groom sported a black tuxedo from E&S Formal with a bright blue tie, complete with a pair of Jordans.

Who is Justin?

Justin is an auto mechanic who hails from Alabama. He is 35 years old and the couple have an age difference of eight years.

The pair met on TikTok, and Mama June revealed in a previous podcast interview that Justin didn’t know she was a reality star.

Mama June first hinted about their relationship back in October 2021, posting a snap of Justn’s arm on her Instagram stories.