Mama June Shannon has alarmed her fans that her gleaming smile might be at risk after she urged for medical help about someone’s teeth.

The 43-year-old Honey Boo Boo star asked for help and support from her Instagram followers and revealed that she needed a good dentist in her local area as soon as possible.

While the star didn’t reveal whether the urgent health issue was related to her own teeth, Mama June Shannon left many fans baffled about the medical emergency.

Mama June’s gleaming smile might be at risk

The 43-year-old reality star reached out to her fans and followers via an Instagram Story last weekend and asked if they can recommend her a good dentist in her local area.

“Need a dentist that specializes in veneers in the Macon GA or surrounding [area],” she wrote in a post on Sunday, June 18. “ASAP like tomorrow,” she added.

Mama June didn’t reveal whether her gleaming smile was at risk or whether a family member or friend needed urgent medical care for their teeth.

The WeTV star often reaches out to her followers when she needs the help of specialists and some fans believe that the emergency could be related to her own teeth after she got them fixed in 2020.

Mama June had her teeth fixed in 2020

Mama June underwent dental work back in 2020 when she replaced her broken teeth with veneers. She proudly showed off her new teeth in a selfie taken during a dental appointment.

“So thankful for @dr_matthew_yantorni of @lakenonadentalgroup for fixing my smile,” she wrote in a post uploaded in April 2020. “He does amazing work y’all he made my veneer in one day.”

Before the “amazing work” was done, Mama June had a huge gap in the middle of her front teeth which appeared due to eating pre-packaged cakes.

The reality star had her teeth replaced by Dr. Matthew Yantorni from Lake Nona Dental Group in Orlando, Florida.

Mama June’s daughter is battling cancer

Mama June’s medical emergency comes after she revealed that she would move hundreds of miles away from her home to be with her oldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, who is currently battling adrenal cancer.

Mama June’s daughter was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer and the reality star previously revealed that Anna is set to undergo chemotherapy procedures.

Anna was diagnosed with the heartbreaking illness earlier in 2023. In a recent interview, Mama June revealed that she would move back to Georgia to help Anna while she deals with her health issues.

