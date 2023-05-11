Mama June reflected on her past drug addiction and said spending over $1 million on cocaine was the “stupidest thing I’ve done”.

The 43-year-old Honey Boo Boo star got candid about her battle with addiction and opened up about the health complications it caused later in her life.

Mama June Shannon reflected on one of the darkest points in her life which led to damage to her vision and serious loss in her finances.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Mama June reflects on spending $1 m on cocaine

The reality personality, real name June Shannon, got candid about her previous battle with addiction and recalled details about one of the lowest points in her life.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Mama June, who is three years sober, stated that her addiction mostly consisted of cocaine before she switched back to crack.

“Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs,” she told the outlet.

Mama June revealed that she started using crack due to health complications from using cocaine which damaged her vision.

Mama June spent $3k per day on drugs

Mama June, who is a mom to Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Jessica Shannon, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, has claimed that she used to spend $3k a day on drugs.

“‘Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money?'” she continued. “I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it.”

The reality star said that she is much wiser about handling her finances these days as she reflected on her past struggles.

“Now I’ve gone back to being like penny-pinching, and Justin tells me I’m a money hoarder,” she explained.

Reality star spent $13k on her wedding

Earlier this week, Mama June gushed over her “extravagant” wedding with husband Justin Stroud which cost them half the price for a typical stateside wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia last year and held a lavish celebration with their family and friends in Panama City in February this year.

The oceanfront ceremony in SpringHill Suites in Panama City, which is about six hours from Mama June’s home, cost the pair only $13k which included bridesmaid dresses and hotel rooms for guests.

She said: “We had only 38 people at our wedding and it was his family and my family only and we had an amazing wedding designer and she put together an extravagant wedding that looked like I paid $50,000.”