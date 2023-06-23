WeTV star Mama June experienced major weight loss in her life. However, Honey Boo Boo’s mom has gone through fluctuations in her weight after opting for surgery. The 43-year-old Family Crisis star whips up a “multimeal” recipe for her fans in 2023 and some wonder where she’s at with her weight loss journey these days.

During Mama June: From Hot to Not, fans of the show saw some of Mama June‘s weight loss journey. She went from a size 18 to a 4, reports E! Online.

Over the course of a few years, the reality star dropped hundreds of pounds from her starting weight of 460lb.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Mama June’s weight loss journey

In 2016, Mama June opted for gastric sleeve surgery, reports ET.

She also had skin removal and breast surgery before revealing her transformation to a size 4.

E! Online writes that Mama June dropped to 137lb after her surgery and lifestyle changes.

Star kept the weight off initially

In 2017, Mama June was maintaining her new physique. However, she gained weight in the years to follow.

During her life, Mama June has battled with addiction, and she has also dealt with fluctuations in her weight.

During Mama June: Road to Redemption, the reality star explained that she had gained “covid weight” following quarantine.

Mama June and her ex had been sober for seven months and she explained that she gained around 60lb.

Despite gaining some pounds, she said that she was taking more pride in her outward appearance. Mama June had dental work in 2020 after her front tooth fell out.

Mama June refuses Ozempic

WeTV star Mama June may have gained some weight since her 2016 surgeries. However, she is making strides in her personal life as she’s set to marry Justin Stroud on Mama June: Family Crisis as well as heading to a therapy retreat with her daughters.

The star has spoken publicly about how she wouldn’t ever opt for the weight loss drug Ozempic to hit her goals.

Speaking to Daily Mail in 2023, June explained that she had heard of “bad side effects.”

She also added that she wants to “stay clean,” and not use a drug that’s really prescribed for another use.

Mama June said: “It is using a drug that isn’t really prescribed to do that. They’re using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss.”

In 2023, June can be seen whipping up recipes on her Instagram page. On June 21, she explained that she was set to make a casserole, but didn’t have all the right ingredients.

So, instead, she made a “multimeal,” which consisted of scrambled hamburger meat, rice, cream of onion and chicken, and a beef flavoring sachet.

WATCH MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS FRIDAYS AT 9/8C ON WETV