The singer, who appears on the ‘Tangled’ soundtrack, took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Alongside a picture of her firstborn, Gus, Moore said: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.”

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” She continued.

Mandy Moore has announced that she is pregnant with another baby boy today, Friday 3rd June.

Though the news is hot off the press, fans and costars alike have already rushed to congratulate the singing and acting star.

“omg Congrats, Mandy!” Wrote dancer Corey O’Brien beneath her Instagram post.

Pretty Little Liars star Claire Holt also wished Moore well, writing: “Ahhhhhh congratulations!!! So happy for you!”

Some fans also took to Twitter to celebrate the news, with one fan writing: “just started crying at 9:54am over Mandy Moore having a second kid”.

It seems the Moore family aren’t the only ones excited by the news!

Baby boy #2 joins the family

This Autumn, a second baby boy will be joining Mandy and her family.

Moore has been married to her husband, Taylor Goldsmith since November 2018.

Goldsmith, 36, is the lead singer of the American folk rock band ‘Dawes’.

In February 2021, Goldsmith and Moore gave birth to their first child – a baby boy.

Moore took to Instagram following Gus’ birth and described the experience of having her first child as “beyond anything we could have ever imagined”.

Mandy Moore’s touring plans

As well as starring in the massively popular ‘This is Us’, Moore also has a pretty successful music career.

Her new album ‘In Real Life’ was released on Verve Label Group on May 13th, and is being toured around the US this month.

Beginning on June 10th, the tour is stopping at various US locations, right up until July 24th. You can find a full list of dates here.

Discussing how her new pregnancy will affect her touring, Moore said it’s “gonna be slightly different” to how she expected, but that she couldn’t wait for the newborn.

