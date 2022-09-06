Margaret Josephs and her late husband's son left New Jersey for the Big Apple











Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs sadly announced this week that her former husband, Jan Joseph, tragically passed away a week before his 75th birthday. In the Instagram post, Margaret remembered her time with Jan and discussed the success of their children, including her biological son, Spencer Josephs.

Margaret only revealed that she had a son last year during a Wendy Williams show, and fans have been interested in learning more about him.

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Spencer Josephs left New Jersey for New York

Margaret gave birth to her son in 1996, making him 26 in the year 2022. Margaret told Wendy during the interview:

Everybody knows 25, 30 percent of my life. I have a natural-born son people don’t know about. Everybody always thought I never had children but I have my own son.

Spencer attended Tenafly High School in New Jersey and later graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from the esteemed school with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management.

However, his stay in New Jersey didn’t last too long. His LinkedIn page also indicates that he now lives in New York City, where he works at a private equity firm. Unfortunately, Spencer doesn’t have any social media accounts.

Spencer was a teenager when his parents split up

According to vervetimes.com, his parents, who wed in 1994, had a messy split when they divorced after 20 years of marriage. Margaret had an affair with her now husband, Joe Benigno, according to People, however, she and Jan remained on good terms for Spencer’s sake.

Although he lived primarily with his mom, his parents split all of his costs, including college expenses. The couple had joint custody of Spencer and according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the couple was ordered to “make certain that Spencer shall spend reasonable time with both parties,” and that “all holidays and vacations shall be divided and/or alternated on an equal basis.”

Jan Josephs recently passed away

Fans and friends of Margaret have been sharing their condolences with the reality TV star this week as she announced the tragic passing of her ex-husband. In an Instagram post remembering their time together, Margaret said:

Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him. We are heartbroken.

Margaret went on to say that the night before he passed, the couple shared a “beautiful conversation” about their children and their success as parents. She continued to complement his skills as a father, grandfather, and friend, saying:

We spoke every day, he was my family. Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally, he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.

