Marge Simpson's brown dress is so influential Kim K apparently adopted same style













Marge Simpson may just be a cartoon character but her looks on The Simpsons are apparently so influential that fashion icon Kim Kardashian is copying her. Well, that’s the opinion of her ex-husband Kanye West.

After Kim K and Ye called time on their marriage, she revealed that she started having panic attacks as he used to be the person to style her outfits. She then claimed he told her that her career was “over” when styling herself.

It was during the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards that Kim self-styled herself. The Kardashians star also admitted that the father of her children styled her for her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she met beau Pete Davidson.

So, what ‘brown dress’ was Kanye on about and how did Kim work the cartoon-inspired look? We’ve put together the official outfit that the Kardashian is thought to have took inspo from, as well as Marge-worthy red carpet dresses.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Marge Simpson’s brown dress

Marge doesn’t actually wear a brown dress, but rather a purple getup with pearls that has a similar style to the dress Kim wore to WSJ Innovator awards. The gloves on Marge are also a much lighter colour compared to the dress.

As The Simpsons fans will know, Homer’s wife Marge doesn’t wear many different outfits. She’s known for appearing in that well-known green number, but even Kim agreed that her brown dress was similar to the character’s purple outfit.

PAUSE with Sam Jay | Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO

Page Six reported that Kim almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her dress, as it unzipped in the back — from the bottom of the dress upwards — as she stood up to accept the award. Marge, however, didn’t experience that!

Kim K’s WSJ Innovator look

Kim Kardashian’s WSJ Innovator look, which Ye thought looked like Marge Simpson’s purple get-up with gloves, is what she was wearing when her brand SKIMS won the Innovator Award.

The dress was new at the time, and was the work of SKIMS’ collaboration with Fendi. A skin-tight bodycon number, the dress is covered in logo-coated interior lining and even comes with matching brown faux leather gloves!

It was one of the first times she had styled herself since splitting from Ye. She told sister Kourtney: “I was like, how do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?”

Fans react to Ye’s comparison

When it was revealed by Kim that Kanye thought her WSJ Innovator look made her look like Marge Simpson, not many fans agreed with him. Most were simply in shock that he had compared her to a cartoon character.

A viewer wrote: “Kayne West told Kim K her career over and she dresses like Marge Simpson, he is wild.” Another reacted: “Still not over Kanye telling Kim K she looked like Marge Simpson! Like what!?”

“Kanye told Kim K she dressed like Marge Simpson…the world is healing now if he leading with that truth”, said a fan.

Some didn’t see it as an insult but rather the complete opposite, and Kim herself even laughed at the comment Ye made. “To be compared to the icon that is Marge… wouldn’t be mad at all…” reacted one viewer.

Kanye telling Kim K she dressed like Marge Simpson made me feel good. — Gunna Benderova (@AceOfSpady2) May 12, 2022

