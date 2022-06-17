Marilyn Monroe dress saga continues as Ripley's says Kim Kardashian didn't damage it













Ripley’s has defended Kim Kardashian claiming that the additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress after the Met Gala 2022 was not her fault.

Ever since Kim Kardashian donned the iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress worn by Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala 2022, the internet has blasted the entrepreneur for squeezing into the historical artefact.

Criticism escalated after images of the dress with visible damages went viral earlier this week, though Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – who purchased the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 – has clarified that the frock “was in the same condition it started in” from the bottom of the Met stairs, to the top.

Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Marilyn Monroe’s dress: Missing crystals and torn seams

Images by Chad Michael Christian Morrisette were shared on Scott Fortner’s Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram on 14 June, showing the pulled fabric at the back closures.

A handful of crystals were also noticeably missing, compared to the pre-Met Gala photo where all embellishments were intact.

Kardashian revealed on the carpet that she dropped 16 lbs ahead of the event to squeeze into the historic gown, and that revelation itself didn’t sit well with many. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart called her “wrong” for openly admitting “to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala.”

The SKIMS founder made clear her respect for the historical piece by detailing the precautions taken to preserve its condition: professionals helped her into the dress wearing gloves and the reality star refrained from wearing her usual body makeup.

The original gown was worn also only on the carpet; she immediately changed into a replica at the top of the stairs.

Ripley’s defends Kim over Marilyn Monroe dress damage

A Ripley’s representative told TMZ on Thursday that the damage existed before Kardashian took it for a spin. They claimed that a 2017 report states “a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes, among other instances of damage.”

The museum also credited transportation as a factor for its dwindling condition since it’s been on display around the world – a process that has placed the piece at risk.

Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing – who was with Kim and the dress the entire day of The Met – defended: “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.”

Fortner, however, has published further images showing the Happy Birthday gown allegedly from 21 April, 11 days before Kim’s big night. The crystals were seemingly still well-attached to the dress.