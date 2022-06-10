Married To Medicine S9 trailer screams infidelity as Quad Webb is "sleeping around"













The Married To Medicine ladies are back for the ninth time around and it looks like there is more drama than ever before. Bravo just dropped the series’ season 9 trailer on Thursday and fans are already picking their jaws up off the floor.

With infidelity rumours at an all-time high, friendships being put to the test and a brand new cast member – it’s set to be a good one.

Reality Titbit has the details on what we saw in the trailer and exactly what’s to come.

Rumours fly that one of the women is “sleeping around”

This appears to be one of the biggest storylines this season and it seems like a good one! Rumours begin to fly that one of the women is “sleeping around” and it causes a big rift amongst the group. In the trailer, Quad Webb says, “When the streets talk, we listen.”

There also seems to be rumours being thrown in Quad’s way as Dr Metclafe asks the group, “There’s a rumour about Quad too?”

“That she slept with one of her contractors?” Dr Simone Whitmore confirms. The trailer shows the women as they struggle to deal with the rumours and it shows that some of their friendships may be beyond repair.

Anila Sajja gets burgled

The infidelity rumours aren’t the only major storyline this season as the trailer also showed a very upset Anila as a burglary at her home sends tensions rising even higher.

“The worst is over, and the best is about to come,” a preacher tells the group.

There wasn’t much of the burglary shown in the trailer but fans can’t wait to hear more about it when the season finally drops.

A new lady joins the group

Finally, the trailer showed us that there is a brand new lady joining the women on their tumultuous show and she is called Audra Frimpong.

Audra is a real estate agent with a Ghanaian heritage and a strong personality. It’s yet to be seen how she will fit in with the close-knit medical group – but we can’t wait to find out.

The gang will be returning to Bravo on Sunday July 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. So, get ready!

