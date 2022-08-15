











The latest female to talk about Pete Davidson following his split with Kim Kardashian is Martha Stewart, who has praised him as “a charming boy”.

The end of Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance became headline news earlier this month. The internet has already speculated about the comedian’s next lady love: Martha Stewart. It is, however, completely untrue and the chef has squashed the rumours and friendzoned Pete – or more like son-zoned.

It’s more likely fans were overly excited after hearing about the icon gushing over the SNL star.

“Like the son I never had”

It all started with this photo of Martha tightly clutching Pete’s hand as they posed for photos with Kim at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30. With a huge grin, the former SNL star looks pretty content. But that’s probably because he’s spending time with his then-girlfriend.

The viral image was tweeted by TV comedy writer Gennefer Gross the same day news broke of the Kardashian-Davidson break-up but has only gained momentum now.

If the rumours were true, Martha would be yet another girlfriend with whom he has a large age gap. Kim and Pete have a 13-year age difference, and he was younger than Kate Beckinsale by 20 years. Martha and Pete would have a huge 53-year gap.

But, it’s just fun and games on the internet as the two are not romantically linked.

Talking to Daily Mail, the 81-year-old addressed the viral dating memes. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she gushed.

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Sorry, you won’t find Martha branded on his body anytime soon.

Pete and Martha met in 2015

Martha and Pete have been friends for at least seven years. The pair met at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, where they both jokingly ripped into the singer for his previous controversial behaviour.

The author teased Justin for his 2014 DUI arrest in Miami, which resulted in his grinning viral mugshot at age 19. Martha simultaneously poked fun at her 2004 prison stint by offering some tips to survive jail time.

“Let’s get to the reason I’m here tonight which is to give Justin Bieber some tips to use when he inevitably ends up in prison ,” she joked.

“I’ve been in lockup and you wouldn’t last a week, so pay attention.”

Martha served five months in a correctional facility and then a two-year supervised release afterward in 2004. After her time in jail she was released in March 2005, and wore an electric monitor for her home confinement order.

She was found guilty of felony charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators. The 63-year-old was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000.

