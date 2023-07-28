Tennis player Martina Navratilova’s net worth is in the millions despite being retired. She hasn’t just scored RHOM star Julia but has an impressive tennis career behind her. We found out about her and Julia Lemigova’s net worth.

She reached four Grand Slam mixed doubles finals, winning two with Leander Paes. Now, The Real Housewives of Miami fans are asking if Julia and Martina are still together, and what the tennis player’s net worth is. We had a sneak peek at Julia Lemigova’s Instagram to find out all the latest updates on their relationship.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Martina Navratilova’s net worth

Martina Navratilova’s net worth is $25 million. The Czech-American professional tennis player is widely considered among the greatest tennis players of all time, and recently won with Leander Paes.

Navratilova won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles, for a combined total of 59 major titles, the most in the Open Era!

She was distinguished as the WTA’s “Tour Player of the Year” seven times and named the Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press in 1983 and 1986. Martina dominated women’s tennis in the late 1970s and the ’80s.

Julia Lemigovia’s fortune

Julia Lemigova’s net worth is around $3 million, as per The Cinemaholic. The former Russian model, businesswoman, and The Real Housewives of Miami star rose to prominence in the early 90s for her participation in beauty pageantries.

She spent much of her early life in the Soviet Union and had a financially secure upbringing at a time of great global political uncertainty. Julia’s father was a high-ranking Soviet aviation specialist.

Julia participated in Miss USSR 1990 and was previously married to Edouard Stern. The eccentric banker was one of the richest men in the country at the time, who has since passed. She then met tennis player Martina!

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Are Julia and Martina still together?

Yes, Julia and Martina are still together and happily married. Julia Lemigova’s Instagram proves they are just as loved up as ever, with the two recently spotted at the Ladies’ Singles Final match at Wimbledon on July 15.

The couple have been married since 2014. As seen on RHOM, they had plans to adopt a child, before Martina was diagnosed with cancer. She has been supporting her since she beat two cancers and got her hair cut off to celebrate.

Martina proposed to Julia at the US Open and the couple married in a small ceremony in New York just three months later. However, it started years ago, as the tennis star and the model met for the first time in 2000.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-234 or visit https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services.html.

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free at 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/breast-cancer/living-with/resources-books), or Macmillan Cancer Support (https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/breast-cancer).