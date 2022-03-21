Bizarrely, “babysitters” are one of the reasons why Mary J Blige hasn't had kids













Mary J. Blige has done a lot with her life and has been everything from a successful actress to an Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated musician, but one thing she hasn’t done is have children and fans have always wondered why.

The star recently addressed why having kids has never been a priority in her life and the answer is pretty simple. Keep reading to find out more about why the singer has never started her own family.

Blige’s role as a stepmom added to why she never had her own kids

During an interview with E! Daily Pop, the 51-year-old said the main reason she has never had children is to do with her relationship with her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs. Blige was married to Isaacs from 2003 to 2016 and during this time she was an active stepmom to his three children.

This is one of the main reasons as to why she didn’t have her own children as she was practically a mother to her ex-husband’s three children. MJB also mentioned that she has always enjoyed helping others and not having her own kids has never bothered her, she said:

I always felt that I wanted to help women, period. As a child, I [saw] women really, really suffer terrible, terrible situations, and I vowed as a child to want to do something — anything — that can help them have better self-esteem so that they don’t have to be subjected to men that wanted to kill them. Mary J Blige, CNN

MJB says babysitters are another reason she hasn’t had kids

During the interview with E! Blige discussed her family and her nieces and nephews and said how seeing their parents struggle to try and find babysitters affected her own choice when having kids, she said:

I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time. Mary J Blige, E!

Mary continued to say that her future plans didn’t entail motherhood and said she doesn’t think that it will happen anytime soon.

Mary’s new album is themed around her divorce

It has been no secret that Mary has had a difficult divorce and she told E! that one of the main themes of her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, is her divorce from her husband.

Her divorce has been hard and she told Yahoo that due to the amount of alimony, she was forced to pay her ex-husband $30,000 a month to help him maintain his lifestyle and has previously described him as a “con man”, she said:

Yes. I had to pay alimony. I was one of those girls. It’s me, it’s Britney [Spears], it’s Halle [Berry], Mary [J. Blige] allegedly. I was very, very angry about that. But it was because we had an existing prenup and postnup. I wanted to renege; I’m going, to be honest. Mary J Blige, Yahoo

