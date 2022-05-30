Master P reveals his daughter and GUHH star Tytyana, 29, has died













Master P took to Instagram on May 29th to reveal his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has died. The devastating news follows years of the star appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop, first appearing in 2016.

Fans were shocked when the rapper posted a photo of an angel before writing his family were “dealing with an overwhelming grief” due to the loss of his daughter Tytyana, thanking people for their love and support.

He went on to add in the photo caption: “Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Reality Titbit pays tribute to Master P’s daughter Tytyana, including her appearance on GUHH. Following her sudden death, a multitude of condolences have been sent to the family.

GUHH: Lil Twist has dollar bills literally overflowing onto his face

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Who was Tytyana Miller?

Tytyana Miller was the 23-year-old daughter of Master P and Sonya C, and a sister to eight siblings, including her actor brother Romeo Miller and sister Itali Miller. She starred on Growing Up Hip Hop alongside Romeo and her dad.

Having been born into the industry, Tytyana was an actress in 2010 film Mother Choice, but mostly modelled for cosmetic brands such as LaQuan Smith, as well as notable fashion designers.

The star was best known for her reality TV stint on GUHH, but appeared in several films during her life. Sadly, Master P announced his daughter Tytyana’s death on May 29th 2022, writing a post on Instagram [see below]:

Fans pay tribute to Master P’s daughter

When Master P shared the news of Tytyana’s death, the post received more than 59K likes of support and a multitude of comments from loved ones and fans. Several remembered his daughter’s journey on Growing Up Hip Hop.

A family member wrote underneath his Instagram post: “I am so sorry Unc. Wow there are no words, I’m just so sorry. May God cradle your heart during this tough time.”

Her brother Romeo said: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”

One fan took to Twitter to write: “So young. Sending love and light to Master P, @RomeoMiller and the entire Miller family. RIP Tytyana Miller.”

Remembering Tytyana Miller Master P‘s daughter🙏🏿✊🏿🙏🏿💐 pic.twitter.com/uCRtlInVrI — Robert kooll Ransom (@RobertRansom3) May 30, 2022

OMG: Raymond Taylor’s surprising rap career means the Miami star is stacking P

Her Growing Up Hip Hop journey

During a 2016 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Tytyana opened up about having a drink and drug addiction. She revealed she began having substance issues after her parents got divorced.

She referred to spending time in rehab before telling the camera she didn’t feel she needed to go to a facility. However, her father Master P urged her to get professional help to make sure she “stays on track”. He told cameras:

I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change. In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you ‘I’m gonna fix this’. If you need to get help, we’re here for you.

Just weeks before Tytyana’s death, Master P submitted documents that requested a judge declare him legally single. It comes years after his ex-wife Sonya C filed for divorce from the rapper in 2013, which hit headlines.

#Masterp has announced his daughter Tytyana has passed away…please if you have mental health problems & substance problems..please get g#help before it’s to late..#mentalillness (this is tytyana when she was on Guhh) #substanceabuse #RIP #tytyanamiller pic.twitter.com/s3P5DyZLLB — Aaliyah Fernandez🥀🧛🏻‍♀️🖤 (@Lonelyaaliya) May 30, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK