Media Mixer Industry Event Presented By Elvis Duran And The Morning Show
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Max George honours late bandmate Tom Parker with birthday tattoo

August 5, 2022
Yasmine Leung

The Wanted’s Tom Parker passed away in March 2022 and, to celebrate his birthday, Max George got a new inking for his “brother”.

The British music industry suffered a huge loss on 30 March 2022 after Tom lost his battle with brain cancer, leaving behind his wife and two children. His second “family”, The Wanted band members, were also devastated as they spent seven years building their careers together.

Max George shared his heartfelt tribute to his bandmate on what have been his 34th birthday on Thursday, August 4.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Max George’s loving Tom Parker tribute

Max uploaded four photos to reveal the new inking in memory of his late friend. It marks the 33-year-old’s first chest tattoo and features the date of Tom’s birthday.

“04.08.1988. Happy Birthday brother… You’re always with me,” he captioned the poignant post, adding a heart emoji.

The passing has been difficult for all band members to process, with Max revealing he still “accidentally” messages Tom. Talking to This Morning in May, he admitted: “If I get stuff like pictures that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll Whatsapp it to him still.”

“I think I’m just finding comfort in that. The worst thing is when I do it accidentally. Sometimes you just go to text and you’re like, ‘oh no’.”

Tom diagnosed with brain tumour in 2020

The singer was “still in shock” six weeks after being told he had a grade IV glioblastoma in autumn 2020.

According to the Brain Tumour Charity, the condition is a common aggressive type of brain tumour. They can be removed via surgery if the patient is well enough. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy may follow.

In Tom’s case, sadly, it was “worst-case scenario” and “inoperable”, although the father-of-two stayed positive.

“I am going to fight this. There are so many stories of people who were given a bad prognosis and are still here five, ten, even 15 years later. We’re going to fight this all the way,” he told OK Magazine in October 2020.

He is survived by wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children: Aurelia Rose and Bodhi Thomas.

Yasmine Leung
Yasmine is a third-year Anthropology and Media student at Goldsmiths University with a new obsession with League of Legends, despite being really bad. She's always on social media keeping on top of the latest news and trends and is HITC’s expert in Korean pop culture. She also loves music, TV and fashion - her favourite things to write about.

