Maya Jama is turning heads once again in Cannes as she attends the British Vogue party, followed by Naomi Campbell’s birthday bash, in a stunning white lace dress.

The Love Island host doesn’t disappoint with her outfit choices, as fans will be pleased that there’s not much longer to wait until they can see her serving even more looks around the Majorca firepit.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s latest looks, and what fans have been saying about her Cannes content.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast

Maya Jama attends Vogue party at Cannes Film Festival in floor length white dress

Just days after Maya’s Vanity Fair party appearance, the star attended the British Vogue party in Cannes, followed by Naomi Campbell’s party, accompanied by celebs such as Neelam Gill and Leomie Anderson.

Maya stepped out in a gorgeous white laced floor-length gown, with a prominent thigh slit, paired with a pair of silver stilettos and hoops.

She opted for an updo with tight curls, as she asked followers on Instagram for their help before she left, asking if she should fluff her curls out or leave them tight.

The ITV presenter seems to be living her best life as she was seen on social media singing and dancing the night away with a group of friends.

Maya’s Cannes content sends Instagram into a frenzy

Instagram had barely recovered from Maya’s first Cannes look before they were graced with the second.

Taking to her 2.7 million followers to post her outfit from the Vanity Fair party, she simply wrote: “Thank you for having me @vanityfair.”

That was enough for the internet as fans and celebrity friends flooded the star’s comments with compliments.

“I’ve seen beauty before, but this one is a discovery!!!!!!!” commented one follower.

“Honestly sometimes your posts make my heart stop for a sec, UNREAL,” wrote another.

Another said: “The most stunning girl ever.”

The Love Island villa is hotting up

Maya’s return to the Love Island villa is now just weeks away, although an official start date is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

However, a source told The Sun that it could be as soon as Monday 5 June.

This will mark the 28-year-old’s first summer season after proving a hit with Islanders and audiences during her first season, filmed in winter over in South Africa.