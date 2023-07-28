Maya Jama is joining Kim Kardashian as the new face of Dolce and Gabbana in 2023. The Love Island UK host makes strides in the high fashion world after her success as a radio DJ and TV show host propelled her onto ITV in 2023.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Maya, 28, graced the cover of Vogue magazine in 2023 as well as being announced as the new face of D&G. The Italian fashion house was founded by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 1985. Recently, the brand has been synonymous with the Kardashians, namely Kim and Kourtney. The sisters’ D&G-related feud was featured during The Kardashians season 3.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for David Koma

Maya Jama joins Kim Kardashian

After Kim Kardashian was made the “muse and face” of Dolce and Gabbana’s Women’s ADV Campaign Spring/Summer 2023, Maya Jama is following suit.

The Daily Mail exclusively reported on July 25 that Maya is the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn/Winter campaign 2023.

While Kim’s collection was inspired by the 1990s and 200’s, Maya is donning a new auburn hairdo in her campaign and wears matching red lingerie.

Dolce and Gabbana welcomes Maya

Maya Jama posted Instagram photos of herself attending a Dolce and Gabbana party in early July 2023. The Love Island host wore a diamond dress with a matching cross necklace as she partied in Italy.

She even snapped a selfie with Domenico Dolce himself.

The Mail Online reveals that Maya’s D&G campaign sees her “stun in a red latex coat and diamond encrusted D&G sunglasses as well as a black see-through dress.”

Maya’s D&G campaign comes after Vogue cover

As Maya delves into the world of high fashion, landing herself a campaign with Dolce and Gabbana that is reportedly “worth thousands,” she also graces the cover of Vogue in 2023.

The star took to Instagram to share her Vogue cover and said in her interview with the magazine: “I didn’t sleep,” “I was just pinching myself the whole time.”

Maya headed to New York to be photographed by Steven Meisel for the iconic shoot. Not only is she now a Vogue cover girl, the face of D&G, but she is also the face of Rimmel London and models for even more brands including Self-Portrait.