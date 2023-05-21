Just weeks before jetting off to Mallorca to film the upcoming season of Love Island, Maya Jama has been spotted in a stunning sheer black dress at the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, attended by a number of celebrity guests including Robert De Niro and Naomi Campbell.

The Love Island host is known for her stunning looks, especially when it comes to the savage recoupling around the firepit. With the new season just weeks away, we’re sure she’s set to provide us with even more looks.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s most recent look at the Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair Party, as well as her new hairstyles which have been sending Instagram into a frenzy.

Maya Jama stuns in sheer black dress at Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair party

Before heading to sunny Mallorca for the Love Island launch, it looks like Maya had a stop off in Cannes as she attended the Vanity Fair x Prada Party.

The host stunned in a long black figure-hugging dress, accessorized with a pair of mesh gloves. We know Maya doesn’t do anything half-hearted as her creative up-do hair stole the show.

Maya’s hair has been giving lately as she stepped out in tight corkscrew curls earlier this week as she enjoyed a night out in London’s Mayfair.

In the 28-year-olds own words, over on her Instagram, she wrote: “It’s Rick James bishhh”.

Fans and celebs rushed to compliment the star in the comments as ex-Love Islander Laura Anderson penned: “I may or may not have screenshots of this look in my phone.”

“Jesus sweet Mary and Joseph,” penned one follower.

The Love Island host shuts down Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

Speaking of film festivals, it wasn’t too long ago since Maya was linked to huge film star, Leonardo DiCaprio, however these rumors were quickly shut down.

The two had been linked last month after being seen leaving a club in Paris together. Rumors then raced around even more after Jama was seen sporting a ‘Leo’ necklace, which was of course her star sign.

Taking to her Twitter she wrote: “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign.”

Fans think Stormzy and Maya will ‘end up together’

Leading up to the summer of love in the villa, it seems like fans are interested in Maya’s dating life as questions have been raised about whether she and Stormzy are back on again, ever since her break up with Ben Simmons. At the moment, neither pair have commented.

Maya was engaged to Kendall Jenner‘s ex, Ben Simmons for eight months from December 2021. It was reported that the two split due to busy work schedules.

Since then, Maya hasn’t publically confirmed a relationship with anyone, but it looks like fans are still holding out for that Stormzy reconciliation.