Kylian Mbappe and Kim Kardashian are facing dating rumors after the two were spotted partying together in a video. The video is doing the rounds on social media after they both attended Michael Rubin’s glamorous, celebrity-filled party on July 3. Forget those Tom Brady rumors – Kim K is apparently playing footsie…

Just months ago, Kim Kardashian took a trip to the United Kingdom with her son Saint West. She introduced him to Mbappé as the reality TV family went on a football tour. Recently, Kim and Mbappe were seen dancing together!

Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images. Right – Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images.

Mbappe and Kim Kardashian

Kylian Mbappe and Kim were spotted dancing together at Michael Rubin’s white party, which has sparked dating rumors. The French football player was seen chatting next to Kim while she pouted and threw a peace sign.

The clip that was shared on Snapchat only lasted three seconds, but they do appear to be close. However, the two have not responded to the dating rumors, and they don’t even follow each other on Instagram!

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Mbappe and Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Fans react to dating rumors

After seeing the viral video of Kim and Mbappe standing with each other at the party, fans began to put two and two together, and are now convinced they are dating. It comes after Kim texted mystery man ‘Fred’ on The Kardashians.

One fan wrote: “Mbappe was at Micheal Rubin’s A-list party and also Kim Kardashian was there.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Kim trying to man mark Mbappe.”

“Kim Kardashian at the Emirates last season, Mbappe leaving PSG?” a social media user speculated.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Mbappe posed with Kim’s son

Kylian posed for a group picture with Saint West and his friends several months ago. Dele Alli, 26, also took a photo with Kim Kardashian‘s son when Kim attended an Arsenal game, which fuelled dating rumors.

Kim even received her very own Arsenal shirt with the surname, Kardashian, on the back, with a number one. She split from Pete Davidson back in August 2022 but is now back in the dating game.

This is the first time Kylian Mbappe and Kim Kardashian have been spotted together since he met Saint in the UK. About the visit, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much PSG for making our kids’ dreams come true.”

