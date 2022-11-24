Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert expressed her interest in doing a reboot of the film, after co-star Lindsay Lohan has previously expressed interest. Movie fans across the world have been eagerly anticipating a remake of the hit for almost two decades later since its release.

In the 2004 blockbuster film, Lacey interpreted the role of Gretchen Wieners, a member of the Plastics and loyal sidekick to Regina George. Cady Heron, who eventually becomes Queen Bee of the group, was played by Lindsay.

On a Wednesday (when we wear pink), actress Lacey Chabert expressed interest in filming a reboot of the popular Mean Girls movie after co-star Lindsay Lohan did as well.

Lacey would ‘absolutely’ love to do a Mean Girls reboot

On November 23, Lacey Chabert became the latest guest to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Talking about her career, the actress expressed her interest in filming a reboot of the popular movie, which is still very much loved after almost two decades.

After the host asked about her thoughts on a possible reboot, the actress didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Absolutely,” Lacey replied. “I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now and if their kids are the new Mean Girls.”

“I would love to know what they’re doing.”

Looking firmly at the camera and addressing the film’s writer Tina Frey, she said: “Let’s just do it.”

After years out of the spotlight and living away from Hollywood, Linday returned to the big screen – just in time for the holiday season.

Falling for Christmas became Lindsay’s first film as a lead actress in nearly a decade. In the Christmas romantic-comedy, she plays the role of a newly-engaged heiress who gets into a skiing accident days before December 25.

She is then taken in by a mother-daughter duo during Christmastime when she meets a handsome cabin owner named Jake Russell.

In one scene of the movie, her character Sierra Belmont sings Jingle Bell Rock. Sound familiar? Cady Heron and The Plastics danced to the track at the Winter Talent Show. It was after Damien’s emotional rendition of Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful, so it’s hard to miss.

The Plastics want to see a remake of Mean Girls

On November 22, Lindsay sat down with Extra TV to discuss her big return to Hollywood. It was also then that the actress talked about the possibility of a Mean Girls remake.

“I’ve been saying yes forever, so I feel like a broken record,” she confessed. “The thing is, it’s so tough [because] ‘Mean Girls’ is so good the way it is.”

“It’s like, ‘Do you really wanna mess with that?’ But you never know.”

Back in August, Daniel Franzese (who played Damian) also confessed in David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast to wanting to do it “in any form whatsoever”, saying the film has bought viewers “so much joy”.

