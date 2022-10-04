Meet the cast of Netflix’s Bling Empire season 3











After the second series of Bling Empire, surrounding the wealthy Asians and Asian Americans of LA dropped on Netflix earlier this year, fans have been waiting on the edges of their seats for the third season to drop, and it’s almost here.

On the 13th of September 2022, Netflix revealed the third season of Bling Empire will drop on the streaming service on Wednesday 5th October and fans want to know who will be making up the cast this season as Chèrie Chan and her husband Jessey Lee will not be returning to the show.

Meet the Bling Empire season 3 cast

The wealthy LA socialites are back in season 3 of Bling Empire to live “their flashiest and most fabulous lives.” Let’s find out who they are.

Guy Tang

Hairdresser, singer-songwriter, and YouTube star Guy Tang was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to a Vietnamese mother and Chinese father.

He is married to his wife Almar Guevarra and the duo has reportedly been together for more than 10 years. He is also a graduate of Jenks Beauty School and runs the hairstyling business, Guy Tang Mydentity.

Jamie Xie

Jamie is the daughter of cybersecurity technology entrepreneur Ken Xie and she was born and raised in Silicon Valley. She is a champion equestrian, ranking number one in the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Small Junior Hunter 16-17 Division.

Xie also loves fashion and has been dubbed one of the most stylish of the series.

Anna Shay

Anna Shay was born in Japan and later moved with her family to LA. Her father is American, and her mother is Japanese-Russian. Her family gained wealth through their successful weapons business.

Some fans were shocked when they learned that the reality star has four ex-husbands and one son.

Christine Chiu

If you’re a fan of Bling Empire then you’ll know of Christine as she was involved in a feud with Anna Shay.

Chiu is the second wealthiest member of the show. The reality star married celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu in 2006. They share a son together named Gabriel, who is better known by his nickname, Baby G in Bling Empire.

Kane Lim

Kane Lim is a popular online personality and social media influencer, however, he is also the founder of investment firm Kix Capital.

His parents are wealthy too as they make their fortunes through industries like real estate, shipping, and oil.

Kelly Mi Li

Kelly is classed as a “self-made” reality star and is a media and production company executive in Los Angeles as well as a partner at Greyscale Lab. She is also the co-founder of a company called Organic Media Group.

Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider was born in South Korea and was raised in Pennsylvania after he was adopted. During the past seasons, he has had a failed relationship with Kim Lee.

However, it seems he has one of the biggest storylines in season 3, as the model will fly to Paris with Christine Chiu to rekindle an old flame.

Kim Lee

Known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” Kim Lee is a DJ. She has worked with Kid Cudi, Tan Jian Hao, and Kanye West as well. She is also buddies with Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap.

She started her career as a model and was once named ‘the sexiest woman in the world.’

Leah Qin

Leah tech investor and real estate developer who joined the show for season 2 and is back for the third.

She was born in Beijing, China, and was raised by her mother after her parents got divorced when she was 8 years old.

Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris is Vietnamese and grew up during the Vietnam war along with her seven other siblings.

She is the glamorous wife of Donald Morris, who is 22 years older than her. The couple has been together for 20 years and has been married for 10 years.

