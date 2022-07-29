











Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the year. Since they solidified their love with a January engagement, many have wondered whether they’ll have a baby.

With wedding plans well in place, according to an ET source, the couple have plans to “expand their family one day”. Machine Gun Kelly is currently on his USA Mainstream Sellout tour – which he’s currently putting all his energy into.

As they pass the six-month engagement mark, Megan, who is already a mother to three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, and MGK – who is a father to daughter Cassie – haven’t closed the door to more children.

Megan and MGK plan to ‘expand family’

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly wrapped up their wedding plans, and are planning to move on to the next big step in their relationship. That’s according to an Entertainment Tonight source, who revealed their future plans.

The source said the pair have no problems with agreeing on plans, telling ET:

Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn’t. They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day.

But talking of weddings, Megan told ET in June, “We don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year.…When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that.”

The pair’s current children

MGK‘s young daughter with his ex was born in July 2008, when the musician was 18 years old. He now co-parents Cassie, teaching her to rap and even brings her along while hanging out with Megan.

His child is now 13 years old but is usually kept out of the limelight by her parents. As per The Sun, Kelly posted an IG post back in 2013 praising his baby mom. He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

Megan, however, is a mother to Noah Shannon Green, nine, Bodhi Ransom Green, eight, and Journey River Green, five, who she co-parents with her 47-year-old ex Brian. She rarely posts pictures of her children.

However, in 2019, she shared some snaps from her family’s outing to Disneyland. As per Daily Mail, Megan revealed she has bought books written by transgender children after her son Noah developed a desire to wear dresses.

Meet the couple’s baby parents

Emma Cannon is Machine Gun Kelly’s baby mom, who he shares daughter Cassie with. The former couple dated before his music fame came to fruition, a long time before his debut album Lace Up dropped to the public.

They met as teenagers, while MGK was living in Cleveland, Ohio, with his father. According to Sports Keeda, the pair are said to have met at a Blink-182 concert. Emma now tends to stay away from the public eye, though.

From 2010 to 2021, Megan was married to Brian Austin Green who she shares three children with. They separated in 2020, before Brian went on to have a child with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

