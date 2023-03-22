Are they or aren’t they, fans can’t keep up with the relationship status of Megan Fox and MGK, as it seems they’re now allegedly ‘on a break’ following the belief they may have gotten back together amid split rumors.

Cracks began to show in the relationship back in February when Megan Fox dropped hints of a breakup on her Instagram page before completely removing herself from the site. The hints included lyrics to Beyonce’s Lemonade which read: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

We take a look into where Megan Fox and MGK‘s relationship allegedly stands at the moment after months of rumor and speculation.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘on a break’

It seems like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are allegedly ‘on a break’ at the moment, as reported by US Weekly. However, an insider told the publication that despite the break, they are ‘still in contact.’

Speaking on the wedding planning, the source revealed: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The couple got engaged in January 2022, after dating for almost two years. The pair began their romance after meeting on the set of the film, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

If the wedding does go ahead, it’ll be Megan’s second marriage. Her relationship with the Bloody Valentine singer began after her 11-year marriage with Brian Austin Green came to an end.

The Transformers actress debuts ‘break up transformation’

Earlier this month, at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 after-party, Megan Fox debuted her new firey red hair, and she sure made an entrance. The party was also attended by sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Hairstylist Jacob took to his Instagram to break down the black-to-red transformation, and fans took to the comments of the post to express their excitement on the actress’ new look.

One wrote: “I’m obsessed!”

It seems like Megan Fox may have been debuting what some could call her ‘breakup hair transformation’ as she headed to the party without MGK, and with no engagement ring in sight.

A source told People: “She seemed really happy and light. Super nice to everyone.”

Megan shut down cheating rumors

Earlier on in the year, rumors began to spread that the couple had broken up due to MGK cheating on Megan Fox with Sophie Lloyd. However, these rumors were quickly put to bed by Megan herself.

After deactivating her Instagram account, the 36-year-old made a statement in her return, taking to Sophie’s Instagram page to clear up all speculation, leading fans to believe that Megan Fox and MGK could be back together.

Taking to Sophie’s most recent post at the time, Fox commented: “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand.”

“Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

Sophie then sent Megan ‘so much love’ in her reply.

At the time of writing neither party has commented on the status of their relationship.