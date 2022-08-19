











Megan Fox and MGK have finally been spotted on a date together amid speculation that they had split up. It comes as the Transformers actress had not posted any pictures of her fiance on her Instagram for two months.

The couple was seen with MGK’s arm around her while he sported a colorful cartoon top to match his pink barnet. Megan wore a pink and blue fluffy hat with a blue two-piece during their outing, with a pink fluffy bag to match.

Fans have breathed out a sigh of relief after seeing the couple together on Thursday, especially as Megan wasn’t in attendance at Machine Gun Kelly’s hometown of Cleveland concert on Saturday.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

MGK and Megan were seen walking the streets of Los Angeles as the musician takes a break from his tour. It is the second time the actress has bared her abs recently after jokily saying she doesn’t exercise in her last Instagram post.

During an outing in the Brentwood area on Tuesday, a sunglass-wearing Machine Gun Kelly kept a steady arm around his fiancee, while Megan did the same. And it was hard to miss the pair in their bright blue and pink outfits.

They went out for lunch while Megan cooled herself down with a shake. It comes amid rumors the pair had split due to Megan not posting a picture of MGK to her Instagram since June, but their hand-holding has cleared things up.

Fans relieved they’re still together

When Megan and MGK were seen all loved-up on August 17th, fans breathed out a sigh of relief. Many have shared their wishes for the couple to stay together forever, but several believed they really had broken up.

One wrote: “It’s almost 5:30am and I’m stressed over the rumor that MGK & Megan Fox broke up.”

Another said: “Did my school seriously block Twitter?!?!? How will I know if MGK and Megan broke up?”

After seeing photos of the couple on their recent date, a fan penned on Twitter: “& people said they broke up… Nahhh they’re twin flames for real OUT HERE.”

The couple’s colorful outfits

MGK and Megan have been known to wear all colors of the rainbow, with pink as their signature color. Considering the musician dedicated an entire Hulu documentary to A Life in Pink, it makes total sense. Oh, and he has pink hair.

Megan even joined the pink hair train to debut his documentary at the premiere, which took place in June. They either match completely or clash on purpose, such as when Megan wore a red leather dress while MGK donned a white suit.

Their red and white combination was debuted at the Tribeca Festival 2022 where they spoke onstage. The Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, however, was a colorful tone down for them with matching silver and black outfits.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK