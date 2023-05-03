Megan Fox and MGK skipping Met Gala 2023 raised eyebrows among their fan base following earlier reports of “breakup rumors”.

Megan Fox and MGK have been in a relationship since 2020 but the Transformer star wiping all of her Instagram posts earlier this year led to huge “split” rumors on social media.

Fans are confused after they were nowhere to be seen at this year’s Met Gala, which honored the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Megan Fox and MGK skip Met Gala 2023

One of the most-anticipated celebrity couples from fans at the Met Gala was Megan and MGK. However, they were nowhere to be found at the star-studded event which saw appearances from Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Rihanna.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have kept a low media profile in recent months after the actress removed all of her posts from her personal Instagram post.

While they haven’t addressed their absence, MGK shared an Instagram Story on Monday. In the video, he talked to fans about the release of his new concert experience, which releases in cinemas on May 13.

The removal of all of Megan’s Instagram posts led to various rumors, and she later took to the platform to slam infidelity rumors and offer an explanation. She wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan and MGK’s absence raises eyebrows on social media

Megan and MGK’s absence from the star-studded fashion event has raised many eyebrows online.

“Megan Fox should’ve been invited to the Met Gala, I mean the vision of her wearing a black or emerald green gown with her red hair I’m going crazy I need my girl back in the business,” one Twitter user reacted.

“We won’t have Megan Fox at the Met Gala,” another fan commented.

“I’m so sad we haven’t seen anything from Megan since the MGK cheating scandal,” someone else tweeted.

Megan and MGK were seen in Hawaii

Most recently, Megan and MGK were seen in Hawaii. They traveled to the stunning destination back in April, and were photographed by paparazzi.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were holding hands as they went on a romantic beach walk in Hawaii during two different outings.

During the second outing, they were all smiles as MGK gave the actress a piggyback ride over the cobbly shore. A source told the outlet that they went on a holiday to do some healing and felt “more connected than ever”.