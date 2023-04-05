On-again off-again couple Megan Fox and MGK may well be back together, some fans believe after the duo were spotted out in Hawaii. Just a few weeks before this sighting, break up rumors surrounded the celebrity couple.

Last month, sources claimed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were putting their wedding planning on hold, after a year-long engagement. To add fuel to the fire, the punk-rocker was also hit with cheating accusations, which Fox vehemently denied in an Instagram post.

We take a look at what’s been going down between the two as of their latest public outing.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GQ

Megan Fox and MGK spotted together in Hawaii after ‘break’ rumors

Weeks after reports the A-List couple were taking a break, photos have surfaced of them having dinner together in Hawaii.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can be seen dining at the Four Seasons Hotel, in pictures obtained by TMZ. Eyewitnesses told the publication that although the two were seen together, there was no physical contact going on.

It’s reported that the couple followed up their meal with a walk down the beach.

It seems like the pair weren’t alone – they were reportedly joined by Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Casie is the singer’s only child, from his relationship with ex Emma Cannon. Fox, on the other hand, has three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan is still rocking the red hair

After going through what fans referred to as a “post break up transformation” and dying her hair a fiery red, it seems like Megan’s still rocking the new look in the latest the pap shots.

The Transformers star debuted the look at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which was also attended by Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Conspicuously Fox attended alone and appeared to be without her engagement ring.

The picture was posted on Megan’s hairstylist’s Instagram page, as Megan deactivated her account when breakup rumors first started.

The star has now reactivated her account, but at the time of writing, there are no posts, nor is she following anyone.

Although neither Megan Fox nor MGK have publicly spoken about their relationship status, Megan did take to Instagram to confirm the Bloody Valentine singer did not cheat on her with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd as rumors suggested. MGK however, has kept more tight-lipped.

In one of Sophie’s most recent social media posts at the time, Fox commented: “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand.”

“Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster.”

Lloyd then sent Fox ‘so much love’ in reply.