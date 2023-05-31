Megan Fox in London with MGK comes after months of split rumors. The Jennifer’s Body actress deleted all pictures from her Instagram, but new paparazzi snaps of Megan and MGK prove they are still together.

With a new red barnet to show off, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended an event in London together. As glam as ever, Megan wore a white vest top with studded black pants and heels, while MGK wore a grey suit.

It is the first time the couple has been spotted since split rumors circulated. And it’s not even like they were simply seen in America, where they live, but in none other than an entirely different country.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Megan Fox debuts red hair in London

Megan took to London with MGK, where she showed off her new red barnet. It was on May 18 when she was pictured at a Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party for the first time with her fresh shade of hair.

This is her second appearance in public with her new hair, and again, her beau was by her side. She shared a series of snaps on Instagram without any sign of MGK but paparazzi pictures show he was right there with Megan.

Now, Megan and MGK have been spotted attending the unveiling of the 8th Deadly Guess for the collaboration of the rock star’s collaboration with Stephen Webster and certainly didn’t hide away from cameras.

The couple have been engaged since January 2022. However, they hinted at potential signs that they had split in February after she began removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account.

Are MGK and Megan Fox back together?

Yes, MGK and Megan are together. They never confirmed a split in the first place, with Megan writing:

There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who is a cover star this year.

However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together. So that’s why London – where they happily held hands while cameras snapped pictures of them – is such a big deal, as the two appear to be back on good terms.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

It’s exactly what fans wanted

After Megan and MGK publicly showed their love for each other in London, many began to make their own conclusions about the couple and welcome the couple’s repaired relationship with open arms.

One fan wrote: “MGK and Megan are surprisingly still together but it’s obvious they had a fallout.

“Whatever it is, good for them because they are finally quiet about their relationship like they are not showing off their PDA again on camera and just dating quietly.”

Another penned: “MGK AND MEGAN FOX ARE BACK TOGETHER?”

“Mom and dad are back together 🖤,” reacted a fellow fan.