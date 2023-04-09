It seems like power couple Megan Fox and MGK may be back on as they’ve been spotted back to their usual ways with their PDA on vacation in Hawaii.

The couple has been together since 2020, however, things have been looking rocky since February when Megan Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, before leaving the platform altogether. Rumors then spread that MGK had cheated with Sophie Llyod, his guitarist, however, Megan quickly shut these down.

Fox was then seen in public without her engagement ring, but it now looks like the two are back on track as their ‘healing’ holiday may have worked wonders.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Megan Fox and MGK are back to their usual PDA in Hawaii

The pair were seen together in Hawaii earlier in the week, although onlookers said there was no PDA, which fans know is unusual for the two.

However, in new pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple can be seen holding hands as they went on a romantic beach walk in Hawaii, on two separate occasions.

In pictures from the second outing, the two were all smiles as Machine Gun Kelly gave his ‘fiance’ a piggyback ride over the cobbly shore.

A source told the publication that the pair went away together to do some healing, and now feel ‘more connected than ever.’

Megan Fox stuns in black two-piece

The Transformers actress has been through a ‘post break up glow up’ during the months the pair seemed to be having problems as she dyed her hair a fiery red. The new look was debuted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she was seen alone without an engagement ring.

She’s still rocking the fiery look, and whilst in Hawaii, brings out the new color as she goes for a simple yet flattering black two-piece.

The star wore flared black trousers with cut-out details at the top, and a low-cut crop top to match, which didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The Bad Things singer, on the other hand, opted for a more colorful, playful look with a blue graphic shirt and shorts co-ord.

The Jennifer’s Body star is back on Instagram

Megan deactivated her Instagram account back in February after a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade had fans convinced the pair had broken up.

The star used the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath,” which then sparked the cheating rumors, which Megan shut down.

The account is now back up and running, although there are no posts on the page and she is not following anyone. However, her social media ‘absence’ didn’t stop her from breaking the internet when her hairstylist debuted her new hair over on his page.