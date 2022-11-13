Megan Fox claps back at troll after they were confused over her pelvic tattoo











Actress Megan Fox clapped back at a cruel troll after they mistook her pelvic tattoo for her ‘unshaven’ bikini line – and she didn’t hold back.

The 36-year-old star posed as Princess Zelda from the popular gaming franchise alongside fiancé Machine Guin Kelly, who dressed up as Link.

Donned with elf ears and a beautiful tiara, the Transformers actress shared the series of photographs on Instagram.

However, cruel trolls left negative comments on her post, some claiming they ‘ruined’ the characters of the series.

But Megan couldn’t help herself when it came to setting the record straight with one commenter.

Megan Fox responds to comment over her pelvic tattoo

Megan, wearing a purple bodice and flowing white skirt with two cut-out slits, embodied the princess in every sense of the word. With long arm wraps and thigh-high lace-up golden boots, she let her blonde hair cascade from her shoulders.

She captioned the photo dump: “Very seriously looked into ear modification after this. Grimes let me know if you find someone.”

One Instagram user wrote: “All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list’.”

They mistakenly misjudged an outline of Megan Fox’s pelvic tattoo as being her ‘unshaven’ bikini line – even though it wasn’t exactly in the same area.

This is when Megan jumped in to correct them.

She replied: “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way, I’m devastated to be off your list.

“Was hoping you’d wife me.”

The likelihood of the pair meeting and walking off into the sunset together was highlighted in her clever clap back.

It appears her followers felt the same, as hundreds of people jumped in to defend the actress in the reply section. Megan’s own response has been liked more than 23,000 times, as fans applauded her.

That told him.

Megan Fox’s tattoo was from her first marriage

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The tattoo in question is actually in tribute to her ex, Brian Austin Green. The name, written in cursive, was during her first marriage to the fellow actor.

They began dating back in 20014, and tied the knot in 2010, before they split for good a decade later.

Megan is now with musician MGK, real name Colson Baker, and Brian welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Megan and Brian co-parent their three children together, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River.

Megan and MGK love dress up

It comes as the stars showed off two distinct Halloween costumes this year. The soon-to-be wed couple dressed up as famous ex couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The stars embraced themselves as the Baywatch star and Motley Crue drummer, and even recreated iconic photos for when they were together.

In another set of photographs, they received backlash over dressing up as a priest and servant. However, fans weren’t happy with the outfits, which showed MGK wearing a black and red tunic or cassock and stole – which lays around the neck.

The two celebs, who met back in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, hit it off straight away.

The Jennifer’s Body star later said she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God you are my soul mate’, instantly” but it was.

In January this year, the two told fans they were now engaged. This included a photo of Megan’s ring, which supposedly has sharp edges, which the stars claimed would ’cause pain’ and make it difficult for her to remove it if she chose to do so. This was to show their connection and commitment to one another, The Independent reports.

