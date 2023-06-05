Megan Fox posted a bikini Instagram pic, sending fans wild and questioning whether she got BBL or a boob job. The post comes after months of Fox going out of the limelight and one of two on her page.

Machine Gun Kelly’s fiance recently got vulnerable admitting that she has body dysmorphia. Now, she has posted an Instagram upload of her body in a tiny black cut-out bikini, and her followers are flooding the comments.

Now, surgery rumors are circulating over whether Megan Fox has undergone any recent surgery, from BBL to a boob job. Reality Titbit weighed in on the speculation and took a peek at how everyone is reacting.

Megan Fox posts bikini pic on Instagram

Megan posted a bikini picture on Instagram, shocking her followers. In less than 24 hours, the popular post, which includes a tarot card-focused caption, has received more than 3 million likes.

The Star and Ace of Cups Tarot card combination is believed to be an indication of emotional fulfillment, hope, and new beginnings. Megan Fox’s Insta bikini pic is the second of two pictures on her page, after her red hair debut.

Megan appeared to be lounging on a beach, with the second in the series of pictures showing her looking at the camera for a sultry selfie. In the first snap, she doesn’t show her face but her chest, stomach, and legs are on display.

She faces ‘boob job’ or ‘BBL’ rumors

Megan has sparked rumors that she underwent another boob job in recent months, but the star has not confirmed the speculation herself. In 2021, she was spotted emerging from a high-end Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Page Six reports.

Her lips seemed noticeably plumper while she tried to cover her face The plastic surgeon she visited offers everything from lip injections to face lifts at the Diamond Face Institute. Still, Megan has never admitted to getting surgery.

She had paid a visit to Dr. Jason B. Diamond, whose clientele includes A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kourtney Kardashian. Megan’s chest appears to be significantly larger, but this could be down to angles!

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Megan’s representatives for comment.

Fans react to her bikini post

When Megan uploaded the bikini Instagram pic, her followers had some very weighty opinions. Many said she looked “gorgeous” and “looked after herself after having kids,” while others are convinced she’s had surgery.

One fan wrote: “Megan doesn’t even look like Megan anymore just like a blowup doll face and all 😳.”

Another penned: “There is no way after three kids she looking like this, it’s that money 💰 that buys the body.”

“Some women after kids, provided they eat healthily and work out constantly, can indeed look like this without surgery. She doesn’t eat fattening food and has a strict workout regimen,” defended a fellow fan.

Regardless of how she maintains her body, it’s safe to say Megan Fox looks amazing!

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit