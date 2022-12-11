Megan Fox has joined the trend of millions of users learning about their digital Al Avatars. However, the actress was left confused, asking why most of her avatars were more alluring. Fans rushed to defend her as critics left cruel comments.

Actress Megan Fox rose to fame for her presence in the first Transformers movie. Two years later, she became a hot topic for her portrayal of Jennifer in Jennifer’s Body.

Since then, the 36-year-old actress has unsurprisingly become a total crush.

Now in a romance with singer Machine Gun Kelly, Megan has been hitting the headlines with their PDA.

She tried her hand on the viral apps, which creates AI digital avatars theme-based by uploading various pictures.

However, critics began bashing her for being ‘sarcastic’, but her fans came to the rescue.

Megan Fox shares her Al Avatars

On December 9, Megan took to her personal Instagram to show off her different Al Avatar portraits. Joining the trend, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress showed off eight portraits using the app Lensa.

In all of her avatars, the 36-year-old appeared risqué and heavy contouring.

In a message to her 20.7 million Instagram followers, the actress asked her if her avatars were ‘as sensual’ as hers.

The picture now has more than 1.4 million likes, and one of the portraits even became her new IG profile picture!

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Whether Megan was being “sarcastic” or not, critics took the chance to call her out. Some began to point out that her social media presence was the reason for the results, and also that the actress chose her own images to receive said results.

A critic wrote: “Because you are what you manifest”

“Because all of your photos are sensual… Can’t create something that isn’t there,” another said.

Nonetheless, Megan’s fans also took to the comments section to defend the actress, as they laughed over the cruel comments for taking her caption “so seriously”.

One follower commented: “Why are mostly everyone’s comments taking your caption so seriously.”

“Guys, I’m pretty sure she’s being sarcastic,” another followed.

A fan went the extra mile to defend her favorite actress and had a few things to say to the hateful comments: “The misogyny in comments. She has talked about the industry sexualizing her over the years, the world owes her an apology and instead you keep sending her hate.”

