Megan Fox wore a daring swimsuit for the latest issue of SI’s (Sports Illustrated) magazine cover. She turned 37 years old in true style as she posed in the nude and opened up about having body dysmorphia.

Machine Gun Kelly‘s beau stripped down to a barely-there jewelry swimsuit for the cover, which came out on May 15, 2023, the day before her birthday. Fans are now hailing Megan Fox as a “goddess” for the iconic issue.

Pictures are circulating around social media as the Transformers star strips down to both her physical and emotional self, opening up about her own body insecurities for the Sports Illustrated issue.

Megan Fox wears a swimsuit for SI cover

Megan wore a swimsuit with jewelry just covering her intimate parts during a SI cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. Photographer Greg Swales captured the impressive shots as she posed in different swimwear.

She is among four stars on the issue, alongside Martha Stewart, Brooks Nada, and Kim Petras. One of the looks was a pink frilly swimsuit which was revealing enough to show her large written tattoo on both sides of her body.

Despite being a model for the likes of Rolling Stone and Cosmopolitan over the years, Megan Fox still felt nervous to shoot for the swimsuit issue. She said it was “definitely a lot of pressure” and that she had a “vision in her head.”

She opens up about body dysmorphia

Megan Fox revealed to Sports Illustrated that she has body dysmorphia, admitting she has “never, ever” loved her body. As a result, the actor stated that the “journey to loving myself is going to be never-ending.”

She “doesn’t really see herself the way other people see her” and that there’s never been a point in her life where she’s felt she loved her body. Megan added, “When I was little, that was an obsession I had, that I should look this way.”

Megan continued: “Why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

Fans hail Fox a ‘goddess’ in pics

When snapshots of Megan wearing the barely there swimsuit came out, fans went wild, adding the star to their list of 2023 goals. Many hailed her a “goddess” or simply wrote “goals” under pics of the photoshoot.

One fan wrote of Megan on the Sports Illustrated cover: “Goddess among mere mortals @meganfox.”

Another penned: “She looks gorgeous without all that heavy makeup & I’m loving the freckles.”

“God is a woman and her name is Megan Fox,” reacted a fan on Twitter.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN