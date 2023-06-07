Megan Fox’s Diablo IV advert on Instagram has instantly shocked gamers everywhere. She randomly appeared on the Diablo 4 video game console promo, convincing fans to drop their jaws and plan to purchase the game.

She’s often a model and actress on the face of countless magazine covers, but when Megan Fox suddenly appeared in the promotion for the role-player game Diablo IV, gamers dropped their jaws at the sight of the Transformers star.

Many now say they’ll be making the effort to buy Diablo 4, describing the marketing as a “fine way” of persuasion when it came to including Fox in the budget… and she herself shared it on Instagram.

Megan Fox in the Diablo 4 advert

Megan has shocked Diablo gamers by starring in the new advert for the IV/4 version. She has the role of delivering eulogies for fallen Diablo 4 players, and says in the promo: “If there’s one thing I love, it’s the sight of blood.”

She continues: “In Diablo 4, there are rivers of it. Show me your worst in-game deaths and you might get a eulogy from yours truly, telling the world that you are not like a hero or a chun.”

Blizzard’s fastest-selling title of all time has entered into a dark partnership with Megan to deliver eulogies to Diablo’s deaths. In order to do so, all players have to do is use the hashtag #DiabloDeaths on Twitter or TikTok.

Megan will read out the selected eulogies on June 8. This means that, if you die in the game, you won’t automatically be shown a role play from the actress – but you’ll definitely have a chance!

Fox’s role-playing convinces gamers

When Megan appeared in the new advert, gamers were quickly convinced by the marketing strategy. Several Twitter users declared their decision to purchase the Diablo game when it comes out.

One fan wrote: “This is going to be fun! A fine way to salute the fallen!”

Another simply penned: “I am going to buy this game now.”

“Megan please commemorate my failure when the Butcher showed up on my first WT3 dungeon,” a gamer said.

The actress is a gamer herself

Megan wears a sheer, black corset piece with a choker for her Diablo 4 role. She’s even a gamer herself, often beating her fiance Machine Gun Kelly at Mortal Kombat, and is a huge fan of Call of Duty.

She was a huge gamer of the game Ghosts, which arrived in 2013 and gave the game World War 2 a go on Xbox Live Sessions. “We did, like, 40-something matches, and I absolutely destroyed him every time,” the actress told People.

In 2021, Megan went up against DJ Khaled in a 90-minute Fortnite match. However, the rapper and musician did end up winning against the Jennifer’s Body actor!