Pete Davidson and Megan Fox have spoken all things Transformers as he takes on the character of Mirage. How old was Megan on Transformers and why was she not in the recent films, like Pete?

American actress Megan Fox joined the Transformers franchise as Mikaela Banes in 2007’s Transformers. She reprised her role in the 2009 sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, but that was the last we saw of her in the films.

However, one popular celebrity has taken on the role of Mirage in Transformers, and that’s Pete Davidson. He reveals what OG star Megan and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, have to say about his starring role.

Pete Davidson spills Megan Fox’s reaction

Pete Davidson revealed the excitable reaction he got when he told Megan and her fiance about his Transformers role. “When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, ‘That’s sick.’ They were really stoked,” he told ET.

The actor is extremely close friends with MGK, but he’s also got a friendship with Megan. When he spoke of getting Kim Kardashian‘s number, his now-ex, Fox didn’t see much potential and told him:

Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number.

That’s according to Kim on The Kardashians, who said: “After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s— for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago.”

Why was Megan not on Transformers 3?

Megan left Transformers 3 due to her character being recast following a controversy during filming. At the end of Revenge of The Fallen, her character Mikaela finally professes her love for Sam.

Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley replaced Megan in Transformers as Sam’s love. Megan said in a Wonderland interview: “He [director Michael Bay] wants to be like Hitler on sets, and he is. He’s a nightmare to work for.”

Fox’s reps claimed it was her decision to leave, while reports pointed towards the studio and Bay deciding to move on. In 2011, Bay alleged that Steven Spielberg told him to fire her after the Hitler comment was made.

Inside Pete’s Transformers role

Pete plays the role of Mirage in the new Transformers movie. Mirage is one of Optimus Prime’s Autobot pals and said the film’s director, Steven Caple Jr., gave him creative liberty to “do whatever” with his role.

“I still didn’t believe I had — now I believe this is a real thing, because I was still freaking out the whole time, but I was going nuts in there,” the longtime Transformers fan said of recording his parts in the booth for the film.

It comes after Pete recently starred in an acting role on Bupkis. Peacock advertises the eight-episode program as a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.”

