Megan Fox supported MGK in Berlin during his tour date there, watching him from the sidelines with a smile. She wore dark clothes for the music event, including a leather biker jacket and black vest top, with a pendant necklace.

The Jennifer’s Body star and Machine Gun Kelly faced split rumors when she removed all the photos of them from her Instagram page. However, it wasn’t long before they were spotted at events together, including in London.

Megan Fox appears to have followed her beau to Berlin, Germany, and fans are utterly obsessed with seeing their romance thriving again. The engaged couple is once again taking center stage, especially Megan’s “stunning” looks.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Megan Fox supports MGK

Megan was pictured cheering her beau MGK on from the sidelines at a Berlin concert. She was spotted at the Waldbühne theater wearing a plunging black vest and leather jacket, with her red hair styled in waves.

She stood at the side of the stage in black tights and flashed her ‘el pistolero’ tattoo on her chest, which is MGK’s nickname ‘gunman’ in Spanish. Megan donned long, red nails, much like her love of blood in the Diablo advert.

MGK wore a tartan and black outfit with sunglasses during the recent tour stop, paired with studded black platform shoes. It is one of the few times the two have been spotted at the same public event since their rumored split.

Machine Gun Kelly performs in Germany

Megan has been pictured with her beau MGK multiple times, as she follows him around Europe for his recent run of gigs. He is traveling around Europe for his music tour until September 2023.

She came on stage before Machine Gun Kelly to set up a drink for him and showed the peace sign to fans who cheered her on, before leaving with one of MGK’s employees to stand at the sidelines.

The musician will be having a break during August before heading out to Niagara Falls, Canada, on September 3, followed by Uncasville, Connecticut, and then Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Fans spot ‘stunning’ Megan on sidelines

When concert-goers spotted Megan watching MGK, they took to social media to discuss their romance. Some said they “can’t believe they saw her,” while one fan wrote: “So obsessed with them and him and their fits.”

Another penned: “Love her and MGK together❤️❤️.”

“I think it’s neat that Megan’s with you there,” reacted a fellow MGK fan.