Forget Jennifer's Body, fans are more concerned about Megan Fox's bendy thumb













While Megan Fox has become known for her success on-screen, her thumb seems to have also received attention during her career.

However, if you’re like us, you may not have even noticed it, as you’re too focused on her iconic nail looks and her matching manis with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox rarely mentions her thumb

Over the years, Megan Fox has become a familiar face on-screen across the Transformers franchise and for her role in the 2009 classic Jennifer’s Body. But despite her on-screen success, her thumb appears to have also made headlines and received attention across social media.

The actress reportedly has Brachydactyly, a genetic condition which affects the shortening of fingers and toes according to Healthline.

Fox rarely mentions her thumb in interviews but is said to have discussed it during a 2012 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

According to US Weekly, during her feature on the show, she joked: “I was wondering if that was what happened to my thumbs” as she reflected on how her mother had once told her she had eaten tuna throughout her pregnancy with her.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You probably haven’t noticed it because of her iconic nail sets

In recent years the actress has become known for her almond-shaped nails as she has rocked everything from bright colours to cool nail art designs on them.

She often features her manis on her Instagram, where she has shared how she styles her coloured nail looks:

In honour of pride last year she was also seen to wear a rainbow-themed set:

Of course, who could forget her engagement mani, which included a chrome tip design:

Even fiancé MGK has matched her nail looks

Machine Gun Kelly is also seen to often style out his looks with coloured nails and has even matched his nails to Fox’s.

Some fans may remember they both wore matching cross designs on their nails in their GQ Style cover shoot last year.

His nails were even seen to outshine Fox’s as he donned a set of long nails on one hand at last year’s IHeartRadio Music Awards: